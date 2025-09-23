Prediction on game Osasuna Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of La Liga's sixth round, Osasuna and Elche are set to clash in Pamplona on Thursday, September 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet focused on both goals and the match winner.

Match preview

Osasuna arrives at round six of La Liga with mixed results: the team has already shown grit in certain matches, but has also dropped points where more was expected.

The key feature of Osasuna’s play is their compactness in midfield and emphasis on wing play. They press aggressively and look to impose their style, but struggle against sides who can control possession and exploit open spaces.

In five rounds, Osasuna has collected six points and suffered three defeats. Home games at El Sadar are traditionally the Pamplona side’s trump card, and this season they've compensated for their lack of consistency here, securing both their victories at home.

On the road, the team lost to Real Madrid, an in-form Espanyol, and Villarreal in the previous round. At home, Jagoba Arrasate’s men have yet to concede, beating Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in succession.

Elche has been a pleasant surprise at the start of the 2025/26 season: the team remains unbeaten in the opening rounds and sits in the upper half of the table. They’ve only managed two wins, but draws against Betis, Sevilla, and Atlético Madrid are certainly praiseworthy.

Disciplined defending and the ability to capitalize on counter-attacks make Eder Sarabia’s side a tricky opponent. Even against La Liga heavyweights, Elche can stay organized, break up attacks, and patiently wait for their moment.

However, injury problems in midfield could affect their stability. The loss of key holding players has forced the coach to experiment with lineups, giving more minutes to reserves. This increases the risk of mistakes during transitions, although the team’s overall structure remains solid.

A crucial factor will be how quickly the new midfield combinations can adapt to La Liga’s intensity. Yet Elche continues to impress with their attacking efficiency. Against an inconsistent Osasuna, Elche might stick to their trademark approach — relying on solidity and waiting for the opponent’s errors.

Match facts

Osasuna has won six consecutive home games, conceding just one goal in that span.

Elche is unbeaten in seven straight matches.

Osasuna averages 1.6 goals per home game, while Elche averages 1.3 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Osasuna : Herrera, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz, Bretones, Errando, Torro, Moncayola, Garcia, Muñoz, Budimir.

: Herrera, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz, Bretones, Errando, Torro, Moncayola, Garcia, Muñoz, Budimir. Elche: Peña, Josan, Núñez, Bigas, Affengruber, Febas, Neto, Valera, Mendoza, Mir, André Silva.

H2H

Three of the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended in draws.

Elche hasn’t beaten Osasuna since 2015.

Prediction

Osasuna look solid at home, but Elche are enjoying an impressive start to the season. The hosts are rightly considered favourites, and I tend to agree. My bet is that Osasuna will avoid defeat and there will be no more than 3.5 goals in the match.