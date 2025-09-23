RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Osasuna vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025

Osasuna vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Osasuna vs Elche prediction Photo: x.com/elchecf/ Author unknownn
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain (Round 6) 25 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Elche Elche
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Osasuna Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

As part of La Liga's sixth round, Osasuna and Elche are set to clash in Pamplona on Thursday, September 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet focused on both goals and the match winner.

Match preview

Osasuna arrives at round six of La Liga with mixed results: the team has already shown grit in certain matches, but has also dropped points where more was expected.

The key feature of Osasuna’s play is their compactness in midfield and emphasis on wing play. They press aggressively and look to impose their style, but struggle against sides who can control possession and exploit open spaces.

In five rounds, Osasuna has collected six points and suffered three defeats. Home games at El Sadar are traditionally the Pamplona side’s trump card, and this season they've compensated for their lack of consistency here, securing both their victories at home.

On the road, the team lost to Real Madrid, an in-form Espanyol, and Villarreal in the previous round. At home, Jagoba Arrasate’s men have yet to concede, beating Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in succession.

Elche has been a pleasant surprise at the start of the 2025/26 season: the team remains unbeaten in the opening rounds and sits in the upper half of the table. They’ve only managed two wins, but draws against Betis, Sevilla, and Atlético Madrid are certainly praiseworthy.

Disciplined defending and the ability to capitalize on counter-attacks make Eder Sarabia’s side a tricky opponent. Even against La Liga heavyweights, Elche can stay organized, break up attacks, and patiently wait for their moment.

However, injury problems in midfield could affect their stability. The loss of key holding players has forced the coach to experiment with lineups, giving more minutes to reserves. This increases the risk of mistakes during transitions, although the team’s overall structure remains solid.

A crucial factor will be how quickly the new midfield combinations can adapt to La Liga’s intensity. Yet Elche continues to impress with their attacking efficiency. Against an inconsistent Osasuna, Elche might stick to their trademark approach — relying on solidity and waiting for the opponent’s errors.

Match facts

  • Osasuna has won six consecutive home games, conceding just one goal in that span.
  • Elche is unbeaten in seven straight matches.
  • Osasuna averages 1.6 goals per home game, while Elche averages 1.3 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Osasuna: Herrera, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz, Bretones, Errando, Torro, Moncayola, Garcia, Muñoz, Budimir.
  • Elche: Peña, Josan, Núñez, Bigas, Affengruber, Febas, Neto, Valera, Mendoza, Mir, André Silva.

H2H

  • Three of the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended in draws.
  • Elche hasn’t beaten Osasuna since 2015.

Prediction

Osasuna look solid at home, but Elche are enjoying an impressive start to the season. The hosts are rightly considered favourites, and I tend to agree. My bet is that Osasuna will avoid defeat and there will be no more than 3.5 goals in the match.

Prediction on game Osasuna Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Recommended 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.57 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Orlando Pirates. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.66 Orlando Pirates Bet now Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup Today, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Pyramids FC Recommended Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.7 Everton Bet now 1xBet
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants? Lincoln City Odds: 1.85 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.65 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Venezia prediction Coppa Italia 24 sep 2025, 12:30 Verona vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Venezia Bet now Mostbet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League 24 sep 2025, 12:45 PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Who will kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high note? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.71 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz prediction Europa League 24 sep 2025, 12:45 Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025 FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.5 Sturm Graz Recommended Melbet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 24 sep 2025, 13:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.75 Modern Sport FC Bet now Melbet
Richards Bay vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Magese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.49 Magesi FC Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores