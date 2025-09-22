Prediction on game Port Vale Total under 0,5 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 1/16 finals of the English League Cup, Port Vale is set to face Arsenal. The match will take place on Wednesday, 24 September, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. My focus here is on the scoring potential of this clash.

Match preview

Port Vale is competing in League One for the 2025/26 season after returning to the third tier of English football. The team had a tough start, securing just two wins in their first nine league games, which leaves them sitting 19th in the standings with 8 points.

However, recent matches have shown signs of improvement for Port Vale, as they managed a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town and also defeated Exeter City, sparking hopes of a turnaround in form.

In the League Cup, Port Vale has enjoyed considerable success, claiming wins over Blackpool and Birmingham City. The victory over Birmingham was particularly notable, marking their first away win against a Championship side in 15 years.

In those matches, Port Vale showcased organized defending and sharp counter-attacks, which proved crucial for their success. Against Arsenal, the home side will look to capitalize on their home advantage and maintain a compact defensive shape to neutralize the visitors' attacking threats.

Arsenal continues their title challenge in the Premier League this season. In their opening five matches, the Gunners have recorded three wins, suffered a defeat to Liverpool, and drew with Manchester City, putting them second in the table with 10 points.

In the recent clash with the Citizens, Arsenal managed to snatch a draw in stoppage time thanks to a precise strike from Martinelli, who chipped the ball over Donnarumma from the edge of the box.

The London side also got off to a flying start in the Champions League, beating Spanish side Athletic away from home. Arsenal will kick off their League Cup campaign at the 1/16 finals, aiming to improve on last season’s performance when they were knocked out by Newcastle in the semi-finals.

Arteta is expected to rotate his squad for this fixture, giving valuable game time to squad players. It's clear Arsenal will look to dictate play and use their attacking firepower to secure a comfortable victory and progress to the next round.

Match facts

Port Vale have won three of their last four matches.

Arsenal have lost only one of their previous nine games.

Port Vale average 0.7 goals per home game, while Arsenal average 1.5 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Port Vale : Gauci, Hall, Debrah, Humphreys, Gordon, Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Paton, Cole.

: Gauci, Hall, Debrah, Humphreys, Gordon, Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Paton, Cole. Arsenal: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapié, Nwaneri, Nørgaard, Eze, Madueke, Trossard, Martinelli.

H2H

The teams have not met previously.

Prediction

Given the current form of both sides and their performances this season, it’s safe to say Arsenal will dominate in attack, while Port Vale will focus on defending and counterattacks. There’s little doubt about the Gunners’ victory, and my recommendation is to bet on the hosts scoring less than 0.5 goals.