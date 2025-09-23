RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 25, 2025

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Real Oviedo vs Barcelona prediction
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo
LaLiga Spain (Round 6) 25 sep 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Barcelona Barcelona
On September 25, at 21:30 Central European Time, Matchday 6 of La Liga kicks off as Real Oviedo hosts Catalan giants Barcelona. Dive into the full preview, team news, and our match prediction below.

Match preview

La Liga newcomers Real Oviedo, who earned promotion through the playoffs, have had a predictably tough start: three points from five rounds, with only one goal scored and eight conceded. To be fair, their opponents included the likes of Villarreal, Real Madrid, and Getafe—teams against whom coach Paunović’s side could hardly expect to collect points.

Oviedo claimed their first three points in a match against Real Sociedad, displaying organized defense and capitalizing on perhaps their only real chance in front of goal. However, the team still makes numerous errors at the back, often looking disorganized and prone to positional mistakes.

Barcelona are flying under Hansi Flick: in six matches this season, they've won five and drawn once with Rayo Vallecano (1-1). Their other five games saw them defeat Mallorca, Levante, Valencia, Barcelona, and Getafe with a staggering aggregate score of 17-3.

Flick’s side impose their high-tempo, combination football on every opponent, relentlessly pressing and overwhelming teams with their intensity, which often results in emphatic victories and total domination on the pitch.

Probable lineups

Real Oviedo: Escandell; Bailly, Carmo, Calvo; Ahijado, Dendoncker, Reina, Alhassane; Colombatto; Chaira, Rondon
Barcelona: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these sides was back in 2000, when Oviedo won 1-0
  • Barcelona have scored at least two goals in six of their seven matches this season
  • Oviedo have scored just once in the opening rounds of the campaign

Prediction

Barcelona should continue their winning streak: the Catalans consistently dispatch teams of Oviedo’s caliber and shouldn’t face much resistance here. Oviedo are still finding their feet in La Liga, and this clash with Barcelona could bring more frustration. My prediction: Asian handicap Barcelona (-1.5) at 1.73 odds.

