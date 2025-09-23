RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Getafe vs Alavés: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 24, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves prediction Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain (Round 6) 24 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
On September 24, at 19:00 Central European Time, the 6th round of the Spanish La Liga kicks off as Getafe hosts Alavés. Read on for a detailed preview of the game and our prediction for this fixture.

Match preview

After the opening rounds, Getafe have collected 9 points and sit eighth in the table. The team has notched up three victories: in the first round, Getafe beat Celta away (0-2), then took down Sevilla on the road (1-2), and their most recent triumph came against league newcomers Real Oviedo, who also fell to José Bordalás’s side with a 2-0 scoreline.

In their other two matches, Getafe suffered heavy defeats: a 0-3 loss to Valencia in round three and an identical scoreline against Barcelona in round five. Bordalás’s men excel off the ball, defending intelligently and creating most of their chances through rapid counterattacks. However, they struggle to generate chances in positional play, as was evident against Oviedo and Valencia.

Alavés have picked up two points fewer than Getafe and currently occupy 11th place in La Liga. The team has two wins, two losses, and one draw in the previous rounds. In the opening match, Alavés beat Levante at home (2-1), and in round 4, they pulled off a surprise away victory over Athletic (1-0). The team made the most of their only real chance in that game while remaining solid at the back. Alavés also drew with Atlético, who have disappointed their fans in the season’s early stages. “El Glorioso” only lost to Betis (0-1) and Sevilla, and were evenly matched with their opponents in both, but struggled with finishing.

Eduardo Coudet has instilled an active playing style with a mobile defense and quick transitions, often using long vertical passes. The team is also not shy about utilizing set pieces to create danger near the opposition’s goal.

Probable line-ups

Getafe: Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Duarte, Dakonam, Rico; Martin, Milla, Arambarri; Liso, Mayoral
Alavés: Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra; Guridi, Blanco, Suarez; Vicente, Boye, Alena

Match facts & head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Getafe have won three times, with one draw and one win for Alavés
  • Every Getafe match this season has featured at least two goals
  • Alavés have found the net in four out of their five matches

Prediction

I see these teams as evenly matched, each with their strengths and weaknesses that could play into the hands of their opponents. My prediction: over 1.5 total goals at 1.7 odds.

