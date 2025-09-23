Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the sixth round of La Liga, Real Sociedad will face Mallorca. The match is set for Wednesday, September 24, with kick-off at 21:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting pick for this clash.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca: match preview

Last season, Real Sociedad had a lackluster campaign, finishing mid-table with 46 points from 38 rounds, landing 11th. The Basques haven’t looked much better at the start of this new campaign. In their opening five fixtures, they failed to register a single win. Sociedad drew their first two games against Valencia and Espanyol, then suffered three consecutive defeats: 0-1 to Oviedo, 1-2 to Real Madrid, and 1-3 to Betis. With just two points from five matches, they currently sit 18th in the standings.

Mallorca finished one place above Sociedad last season, collecting 48 points to round out the top ten. However, their start to the new season has been just as disappointing. Mallorca also have only two points after five games. They lost to Barcelona 0-3, Real Madrid 1-2, and Espanyol 2-3, while drawing with Celta 1-1 and Atletico 1-1. It’s worth noting that Mallorca’s fixture list has been significantly tougher, having already faced three of La Liga’s top clubs. Nevertheless, the islanders are also languishing at the foot of the table—19th, with a goal difference of 5:10.

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Sociedad are winless in their last eight matches.

Mallorca have not won any of their last five fixtures.

Both teams have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five games.

Mallorca have won just one of their last seven away matches.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Marin, Sučić, Soler; Oyarzabal

Mallorca: Roman; Morey, Raíllo, Valjent, Kumbulla, Mojica; Costa, Morlanes, Darder; Muriqi, Asano

Prediction

Both teams have had a dismal start to the season and find themselves near the bottom of the table. It’s clear each side will be desperate to snap their run of poor form. I suggest betting on the total goals over 2. Expect a tense, intriguing battle with both teams highly motivated to turn things around.