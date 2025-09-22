RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Tottenham vs Doncaster prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24.09.2025

Tottenham vs Doncaster prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Doncaster prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Tottenham Tottenham
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 24 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Doncaster Doncaster
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the English League Cup Round of 32 clashes will take place on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the hosts Tottenham will square off against Doncaster. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Spurs are just starting their League Cup journey at this stage and are determined to prove their status as one of the tournament favorites. Thomas Frank has shown from the opening rounds of the Premier League that he's ready to fight for a top-four finish, and a strong start in the Champions League has only boosted the squad’s confidence. However, a congested fixture list is forcing the manager to rotate his lineup, increasing the risk of an unpredictable result in this cup tie.

Tottenham’s main strength remains their consistency at home: they rarely lose in regulation time on their own turf. But their defense isn’t always watertight—the club has conceded in 9 of their last 10 cup matches, which could give the visitors a chance to at least find the net.

For Doncaster, reaching the last 32 is already a small triumph. The team confidently advanced through two rounds, defeating Middlesbrough away (4-0) and Accrington Stanley (2-0), which has boosted the players’ self-belief. But facing a Premier League giant from London is a challenge of a completely different scale.

Historically, Doncaster can’t boast of stable results in this competition, rarely making deep runs. Nevertheless, they almost always fight until the final whistle and tend to avoid heavy defeats, making a bet on a positive handicap a very promising option.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bergvall, Simons, Kudus, Sarr, Tel
  • Doncaster: Lo-Tutala, O'Riordan, Broadbent, Maxwell, Pearson, Nixon, Molino, Sharp, Clifton, Bailey, Gibson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham have not lost in regulation time in 5 of their last 6 English League Cup matches.
  • Doncaster have not progressed beyond the Round of 32 in the 21st century, except for the 2005/06 season.
  • In 7 of Doncaster’s last 9 cup ties, at least one team failed to score.

Prediction

Tottenham are expected to advance, but will likely do so without unnecessary exertion and with some squad rotation. Doncaster will try to avoid a heavy defeat and will probably sit deep in defense. The optimal bet here looks to be on the visitors with a (+2.5) handicap, considering recent seasons’ stats and the playing styles of both teams.

