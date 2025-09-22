Prediction on game Win Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The quarter-final clash of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup takes place on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where local side Al-Ahli will take on Egypt’s Pyramids. Here’s my tip on the outcome of this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Under Matthias Jaissle, Al-Ahli are gradually gathering momentum and starting to show real character. Their unbeaten streak in official matches has now reached eight games, and, most importantly, the club has shown an ability to respond to adversity. Take the AFC Champions League clash against Nasaf: trailing 0-2, the Jeddah side turned the game around and snatched a 4-2 victory.

In attack, the spark is provided by Riyad Mahrez and new signing Enzo Millot, while at the back, Demiral and Ibanez bring solidity—this is the foundation on which their current success is built. However, there are issues Jaissle needs to address soon. In the national league, Al-Ahli have been underwhelming, sitting only eighth—a position that clearly doesn’t match their star-studded roster. On Friday, they played out a 3-3 home draw with Al-Hilal.

Pyramids had no trouble in their opening Intercontinental Cup game against New Zealand’s Auckland City. On home soil, the Egyptians put four unanswered goals past the Oceania champions, reaffirming their status as one of Africa’s strongest sides.

Last week, Pyramids hosted ZED in the Egyptian Premier League and claimed another win thanks to Zico’s precise strike in the 73rd minute. After six rounds, Pyramids sit fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind Zamalek. However, they still have a game in hand.

Probable line-ups

Al-Ahli : Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Millot, Mahrez, Toney

: Pyramids : El-Shenawy, Hamdy, Marei, Sami, Chibi, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdi, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

Al-Ahli are unbeaten in eight matches, with six wins and two draws

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of Al-Ahli’s last four matches

The teams have never met in international competitions before

Prediction

The bookmakers favour the home side in this matchup, offering odds of around 1.78 for an Al-Ahli win. We believe the Saudi club’s quality will be the decisive factor, and they’ll edge out a victory in a fiercely contested game.