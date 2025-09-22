RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football FIFA Intercontinental Cup Predictions Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025

Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction Photo: ahram.org.eg / Author unknown
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
FIFA Intercontinental Cup 23 sep 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City
Pyramids FC Pyramids FC
Review Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Al-Ahli Jeddah
Odds: 1.78
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

The quarter-final clash of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup takes place on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where local side Al-Ahli will take on Egypt’s Pyramids. Here’s my tip on the outcome of this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Under Matthias Jaissle, Al-Ahli are gradually gathering momentum and starting to show real character. Their unbeaten streak in official matches has now reached eight games, and, most importantly, the club has shown an ability to respond to adversity. Take the AFC Champions League clash against Nasaf: trailing 0-2, the Jeddah side turned the game around and snatched a 4-2 victory.

In attack, the spark is provided by Riyad Mahrez and new signing Enzo Millot, while at the back, Demiral and Ibanez bring solidity—this is the foundation on which their current success is built. However, there are issues Jaissle needs to address soon. In the national league, Al-Ahli have been underwhelming, sitting only eighth—a position that clearly doesn’t match their star-studded roster. On Friday, they played out a 3-3 home draw with Al-Hilal.

Pyramids had no trouble in their opening Intercontinental Cup game against New Zealand’s Auckland City. On home soil, the Egyptians put four unanswered goals past the Oceania champions, reaffirming their status as one of Africa’s strongest sides.

Last week, Pyramids hosted ZED in the Egyptian Premier League and claimed another win thanks to Zico’s precise strike in the 73rd minute. After six rounds, Pyramids sit fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind Zamalek. However, they still have a game in hand.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Millot, Mahrez, Toney
  • Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdy, Marei, Sami, Chibi, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdi, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al-Ahli are unbeaten in eight matches, with six wins and two draws
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of Al-Ahli’s last four matches
  • The teams have never met in international competitions before

Prediction

The bookmakers favour the home side in this matchup, offering odds of around 1.78 for an Al-Ahli win. We believe the Saudi club’s quality will be the decisive factor, and they’ll edge out a victory in a fiercely contested game.

Prediction on game Win Al-Ahli Jeddah
Odds: 1.78
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.7 Frosinone Recommended Mostbet
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Bet now 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.57 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Melbet
Zamalek SC vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Zamalek vs El Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 El Gouna FC Recommended Melbet
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.65 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Athletic Bilbao – Girona: Who will break their winless streak? Athletic Club Odds: 1.48 Girona Bet now 1xBet
Anderlecht vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 23 sep 2025, 14:30 Anderlecht vs Gent: can Anderlecht end their winless streak? Anderlecht Odds: 1.63 Gent Recommended Melbet
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 23 sep 2025, 14:45 Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants? Lincoln City Odds: 1.85 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Wrexham vs Reading prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 23 sep 2025, 14:45 Wrexham vs Reading prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.68 Reading Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores