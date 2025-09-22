Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.83 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Tuesday at Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital, where local side Zamalek will host El Gouna. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Zamalek have made a powerful start to the season, topping the table with 16 points after seven rounds. The team has won five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three, making their defense one of the most reliable in the league. In recent rounds, the club defeated Al Masry (3-0) and Ismaily (2-0), further confirming their status as leaders.

Their confidence is bolstered by dominance in head-to-head encounters against El Gouna—eight consecutive home wins in the Premier League. However, not everything is perfect: a defeat to Wadi Degla (1-2) showed that the team can falter under intense opponent pressing. But overall form and squad depth allow Zamalek to control most matches.

El Gouna, on the other hand, have had an unconvincing start to the season, sitting in 16th place with seven points. The team has drawn four times in six rounds, reflecting their cautious style and struggles to convert chances. Only four goals scored is far too few to compete, even in the middle of the table.

Their last victory dates back to early August; since then, they have been limited to draws and a defeat to Haras El Hodoud (1-2). Interestingly, El Gouna often go into halftime level—six consecutive matches have seen this trend. This highlights the team's strategy of discipline and tight midfield play. But against the league leaders, this is unlikely to be enough; even with a decent defense, their attacking potential is limited.

Probable lineups

Zamalek : Mohamed Sobhi, Ossama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaig, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi

: Mohamed Sobhi, Ossama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaig, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi El Gouna: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Naser Naser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar

Match facts and head-to-head

Zamalek have won their last 8 home matches against El Gouna.

El Gouna have failed to win in 6 of their last 7 Premier League games.

Zamalek are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 league matches.

Prediction

Zamalek look far more stable and confident than El Gouna, who are still searching for balance between attack and defense. The league leaders are expected to claim all three points at home, while the visitors will likely be limited to a hard-fought first half once again.