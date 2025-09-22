Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the 1/16 finals of the Coppa Italia will take place on Tuesday at the iconic San Siro in Milan, where the local giants Milan will host Lecce. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Milan kicked off their Coppa Italia campaign in commanding fashion, defeating Bari 2-0, and then reinforced their form in the league, where after a surprise loss to Cremonese, the team bounced back with three consecutive wins. What’s especially notable is that all those victories came with clean sheets, including a 2-0 triumph over Lecce in Serie A. Under Massimiliano Allegri’s guidance, the team has found balance: the experienced Rabiot and Modrić have solidified the midfield, while Pulisic and Jiménez have been clinical up front.

The Rossoneri approach this fixture full of confidence and motivation: the club hasn’t lifted the Coppa Italia since 2003 and is determined to end that long drought. Even with a possible rotated lineup, Milan remain clear favourites thanks to their squad depth and superior talent.

Lecce, on the other hand, are enduring a tough start to the season. After beating Juve Stabia 2-0 in the Coppa Italia, Giampaolo’s team has picked up just one point in four Serie A matches, scoring only twice. Recent defeats to Atalanta and Cagliari have exposed both defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of creativity up front.

Traditionally, the Salentini don’t make deep runs in the Coppa Italia, and the current squad seems unlikely to buck that trend. Lecce will probably try to keep things tight at the back and rely on quick wing play, but given the gulf in quality and head-to-head statistics, the visitors’ hopes look slim.

Probable lineups

Milan : Terracciano; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Modrić, Rabiot, Fofana, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Jiménez

: Terracciano; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Modrić, Rabiot, Fofana, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Jiménez Lecce: Falcone; Gallo, Tiago Gabriel, Gaspar, Kouassi; Sala, Ramadani, Koulibaly; Sottil, Stulic, Pierotti

Match facts and head-to-head

Milan have beaten Lecce in 7 of their last 10 encounters.

Lecce have never advanced beyond the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Milan have won their last three matches without conceding a goal.

Prediction

Milan’s form and squad depth suggest a confident result against an inconsistent Lecce. The Rossoneri are stronger in virtually every department and have already defeated their opponents in the league without any real trouble.