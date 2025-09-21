Prediction on game Win Wrexham Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Carabao Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, as the local Wrexham side hosts Reading. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this matchup, which carries strong potential for success.

Match preview

Wrexham is enjoying a historic season, reaching the Championship for the first time in decades and advancing to the third round of the League Cup. Phil Parkinson’s team has handled the pressure well after a shaky start in the league, recently securing an important away win over Norwich (3-2). The winning momentum, along with the return of Josh Windass—who netted a brace—has given the Red Dragons a surge of confidence. For Parkinson, this clash also carries a personal undertone, given his many years playing for the Royals.

Despite squad issues, Wrexham keeps showing character and steady progress—the club has climbed from the National League to serious cup ambitions in just a few years. A home match at a packed Racecourse Ground is a golden opportunity to solidify their achievements and reach the fourth round for the first time in almost half a century. The owners’ financial backing and squad depth allow Wrexham to set bold targets.

Reading, in contrast, remains in a state of constant rebuilding. Noel Hunt’s side has won only two of their last five matches, but managed to climb above the relegation zone with a victory over Leyton Orient (2-1). However, inconsistency and injuries to key players are a major issue—Paudie O’Connor, Abrefa, and Yiadom are again sidelined. The cup presents an opportunity for the club to shift focus away from league pressure and provide fans with some much-needed positivity.

The situation at the club has stabilized following a change in ownership, and supporters can now look to the future with optimism. On the pitch, though, the Royals have yet to find real consistency, particularly in defense. Against an ambitious Wrexham side, that could be a decisive factor, as the hosts are ruthless in punishing even the slightest mistakes.

Probable lineups

Wrexham : Okonkwo; Doyle, Hyam, Cleworth; Longman, O’Brien, Schiff, Dobson, Kabore; Windass; Moore

: Okonkwo; Doyle, Hyam, Cleworth; Longman, O’Brien, Schiff, Dobson, Kabore; Windass; Moore Reading: Pereira; Dorsett, Williams, Burns, Ahmed; Savage, Wing, Fraser; Kyeremaateng, Marriott, Lane

Match facts and head-to-head

Wrexham last reached the third round of the League Cup in 1982.

Reading haven’t made it to the fourth round of the competition since 2017.

Parkinson, Wrexham’s current manager, spent over a decade playing for Reading as a player.

Prediction

Both teams approach the match with different momentum: Wrexham is on a high after their win against Norwich, while Reading is still searching for balance. The hosts look more confident and hungry for a historic achievement.