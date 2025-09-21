RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Liverpool vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Southampton prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Liverpool Liverpool
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 23 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Southampton Southampton
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.0)
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Carabao Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at the legendary Anfield in Liverpool, where the hosts will face Southampton. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are off to a sensational start this season—six consecutive wins across all competitions, top of the Premier League and boasting impressive attacking stats. The Reds have found the net in every game and have scored in 39 straight league matches. However, their defense hasn’t always been watertight—three times they’ve let a 2-0 lead slip, showing that concentration can waver. But in cup ties, Liverpool traditionally find another gear, and their squad depth allows them to maintain a high standard even with rotation.

The focus will be on youth and rotation players: young Trey Nyoni could make his debut in midfield, while Federico Chiesa is expected to lead the line up front. Between the posts, Mamardashvili is set to get a rare start and will be looking to show his composure. All in all, even with an experimental lineup, Anfield remains a fortress where Liverpool rarely give their opponents a chance.

Southampton, on the other hand, sit near the bottom of the Championship, currently 19th. Will Still’s side recently lost to Hull (1-3), and their overall form is far from convincing—just one win in their last six outings. Despite the talent in the squad, the Saints are struggling with finishing and defensive discipline, which makes life tough even in the familiar surroundings of the Championship. Still, the cup is often a different story for Southampton—they reached the quarterfinals last season, for example, and will be eager to grab any opportunity.

Against Liverpool, Southampton are almost certain to line up with three central defenders in a bid to absorb pressure. But even this setup is unlikely to spare them from the hosts’ pace and relentless pressing. Veterans like Downes or Stephens will need to step up as leaders, but a trip to Anfield in their current form looks like a daunting challenge.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak
  • Southampton: McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Stephens; Rerslev, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Manning; Stewart, Archer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Liverpool have won all six matches so far this season.
  • Southampton have failed to win five of their last six games.
  • Liverpool have won the last four head-to-head meetings against the Saints.

Prediction

Southampton could cause some problems with deep defending and counter-attacks, but the gulf in class and current form is just too wide. Even with rotation, Liverpool should cruise through, controlling the game and creating plenty of chances.

Prediction on game W1(-2.0)
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:00 Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22.09.2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.76 Real Salt Lake Recommended 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 10:00 Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Masry SC Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Recommended 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 22 sep 2025, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 22 sep 2025, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Recommended 1xBet
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.5 Frosinone Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.65 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores