One of the fixtures of the Carabao Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at the legendary Anfield in Liverpool, where the hosts will face Southampton. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are off to a sensational start this season—six consecutive wins across all competitions, top of the Premier League and boasting impressive attacking stats. The Reds have found the net in every game and have scored in 39 straight league matches. However, their defense hasn’t always been watertight—three times they’ve let a 2-0 lead slip, showing that concentration can waver. But in cup ties, Liverpool traditionally find another gear, and their squad depth allows them to maintain a high standard even with rotation.

The focus will be on youth and rotation players: young Trey Nyoni could make his debut in midfield, while Federico Chiesa is expected to lead the line up front. Between the posts, Mamardashvili is set to get a rare start and will be looking to show his composure. All in all, even with an experimental lineup, Anfield remains a fortress where Liverpool rarely give their opponents a chance.

Southampton, on the other hand, sit near the bottom of the Championship, currently 19th. Will Still’s side recently lost to Hull (1-3), and their overall form is far from convincing—just one win in their last six outings. Despite the talent in the squad, the Saints are struggling with finishing and defensive discipline, which makes life tough even in the familiar surroundings of the Championship. Still, the cup is often a different story for Southampton—they reached the quarterfinals last season, for example, and will be eager to grab any opportunity.

Against Liverpool, Southampton are almost certain to line up with three central defenders in a bid to absorb pressure. But even this setup is unlikely to spare them from the hosts’ pace and relentless pressing. Veterans like Downes or Stephens will need to step up as leaders, but a trip to Anfield in their current form looks like a daunting challenge.

Probable lineups

Liverpool : Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak

: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak Southampton: McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Stephens; Rerslev, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Manning; Stewart, Archer

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have won all six matches so far this season.

Southampton have failed to win five of their last six games.

Liverpool have won the last four head-to-head meetings against the Saints.

Prediction

Southampton could cause some problems with deep defending and counter-attacks, but the gulf in class and current form is just too wide. Even with rotation, Liverpool should cruise through, controlling the game and creating plenty of chances.