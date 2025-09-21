Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the clashes of the third round of the English League Cup will take place on Tuesday at Craven Cottage in London, where local side Fulham will host Cambridge United. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Despite a challenging start to their Premier League campaign, Fulham are showing maturity and tactical flexibility under Marco Silva. The team has avoided defeat in four of their first six games this season and confidently dispatched Bristol City 2-0 in the Cup. Their 3-1 win over Brentford in the last round boosted morale, and the expected rotation for the Cambridge clash should give opportunities to squad players without sacrificing quality.

Particular attention will be on the midfield, where Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are expected to feature—experienced operators capable of dictating the tempo. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, who impressed in the previous round, is also set to start. Even with a shuffled lineup, the Cottagers remain favourites, with a clear advantage in both class and squad depth.

Cambridge United, having been relegated from League One last season, are adjusting to the demands of League Two with mixed results. Neil Harris’s side have been impressive in cup competition—victories over Bristol Rovers and Charlton have shown that the U’s should not be underestimated. In attack, James Brophy stands out, regularly finding the net both in league and cup fixtures.

Nevertheless, Cambridge have managed just one win in their last three matches, and the trip to Craven Cottage represents a major test. It’s worth remembering their friendly win over Fulham in 2019—it may have been a while ago, but with their strong cup run, the visitors will arrive with fighting spirit.

Probable lineups

Fulham : Lecomte; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Wilson, Smith Rowe; Jimenez

: Lecomte; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Wilson, Smith Rowe; Jimenez Cambridge United: Eastwood; Gibbons, Morrison, Watts, Purrington; Mpanzu, McLaughlin; Brophy, Kaikai, Maylor; Kwasi

Match facts and head-to-head

Cambridge have scored 5 goals in two League Cup matches this season.

Fulham have lost only one of their six official matches since the start of the season.

Cambridge’s only win over Fulham came in a friendly in 2019.

Prediction

Fulham look superior on all fronts: from squad quality to current form. Even with rotation, the hosts have every chance to progress, especially with the support of the home crowd. Expect a confident win for the Cottagers.