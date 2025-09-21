RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Fulham vs Cambridge United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Fulham vs Cambridge United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Cambridge U prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Fulham Fulham
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 23 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Cambridge U Cambridge U
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the clashes of the third round of the English League Cup will take place on Tuesday at Craven Cottage in London, where local side Fulham will host Cambridge United. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Despite a challenging start to their Premier League campaign, Fulham are showing maturity and tactical flexibility under Marco Silva. The team has avoided defeat in four of their first six games this season and confidently dispatched Bristol City 2-0 in the Cup. Their 3-1 win over Brentford in the last round boosted morale, and the expected rotation for the Cambridge clash should give opportunities to squad players without sacrificing quality.

Particular attention will be on the midfield, where Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are expected to feature—experienced operators capable of dictating the tempo. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, who impressed in the previous round, is also set to start. Even with a shuffled lineup, the Cottagers remain favourites, with a clear advantage in both class and squad depth.

Cambridge United, having been relegated from League One last season, are adjusting to the demands of League Two with mixed results. Neil Harris’s side have been impressive in cup competition—victories over Bristol Rovers and Charlton have shown that the U’s should not be underestimated. In attack, James Brophy stands out, regularly finding the net both in league and cup fixtures.

Nevertheless, Cambridge have managed just one win in their last three matches, and the trip to Craven Cottage represents a major test. It’s worth remembering their friendly win over Fulham in 2019—it may have been a while ago, but with their strong cup run, the visitors will arrive with fighting spirit.

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Lecomte; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Wilson, Smith Rowe; Jimenez
  • Cambridge United: Eastwood; Gibbons, Morrison, Watts, Purrington; Mpanzu, McLaughlin; Brophy, Kaikai, Maylor; Kwasi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cambridge have scored 5 goals in two League Cup matches this season.
  • Fulham have lost only one of their six official matches since the start of the season.
  • Cambridge’s only win over Fulham came in a friendly in 2019.

Prediction

Fulham look superior on all fronts: from squad quality to current form. Even with rotation, the hosts have every chance to progress, especially with the support of the home crowd. Expect a confident win for the Cottagers.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:00 Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22.09.2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.76 Real Salt Lake Recommended 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 10:00 Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Masry SC Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Recommended 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 22 sep 2025, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 22 sep 2025, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Recommended 1xBet
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.5 Frosinone Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.65 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores