RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wigan vs Wycombe prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Wigan Wigan
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 23 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Wigan, The Brick Community Stadium
Wycombe Wycombe
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.25
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the clashes of the EFL Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, where the local side Wigan Athletic will host Wycombe Wanderers. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, which comes with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Wigan had a disastrous weekend, suffering a 1-4 derby defeat to Bolton, struggling with poor finishing and a lack of defensive discipline. Despite this setback, Ryan Lowe’s side have been strong at home—just one loss in seven home matches so far this season. In the League Cup, the Latics have already progressed through two rounds without conceding a single goal, but the test against Wycombe will be a whole new level of challenge.

Wigan’s recent form is worrying: just two wins in their last eight games, and four matches where they conceded two or more goals. However, there’s a silver lining—the team has scored six goals in their last three outings, indicating the attacking threat remains. Expect rotation for this fixture: Saidi is likely to start in place of Paul Mullin, and captain Jason Kerr could return to the heart of defence.

Since Michael Duff took over, Wycombe have been instantly transformed: a confident 2-0 win over Northampton showcased how quickly the new manager has instilled order in the squad. Their attacking play was particularly impressive—14 shots from inside the opposition box while controlling the tempo throughout. Duff has refreshed their tactical structure, emphasizing organized pressing and quick play on the flanks.

Wycombe have already reached the third round of the Cup after beating Bromley on penalties, and they boast a solid head-to-head record against Wigan—two wins in their last three encounters. The new manager bounce, disciplined performances, and a renewed mentality make the visitors a dangerous opponent, even away from home. It’s also important to note potential lineup changes, especially after Jamie Mullins’ injury.

Probable lineups

  • Wigan Athletic: Tickle; Kerr, Aimson, Robinson; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Cooper, Hangbo; Costello, Saidi
  • Wycombe Wanderers: Norris; Beck, Taylor, Allen, Harvey; Leahy, Boyd-Munce, Abbott; Onyedinma, McNeely, Bell

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Wycombe have won two of their last three matches against Wigan.
  • Wigan haven’t reached the fourth round of the League Cup since the 2012/13 season.
  • Wycombe have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches.

Prediction

Wycombe, re-energized by their new manager, look fresher and more organized than an inconsistent Wigan. Despite the hosts’ strong home record, their defensive frailties could be exposed by the visitors’ relentless pressing.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.25
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:00 Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22.09.2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.76 Real Salt Lake Recommended 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 10:00 Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Masry SC Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Recommended 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 22 sep 2025, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 22 sep 2025, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Recommended 1xBet
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.5 Frosinone Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.65 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores