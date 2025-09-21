Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.25 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the clashes of the EFL Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, where the local side Wigan Athletic will host Wycombe Wanderers. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, which comes with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Wigan had a disastrous weekend, suffering a 1-4 derby defeat to Bolton, struggling with poor finishing and a lack of defensive discipline. Despite this setback, Ryan Lowe’s side have been strong at home—just one loss in seven home matches so far this season. In the League Cup, the Latics have already progressed through two rounds without conceding a single goal, but the test against Wycombe will be a whole new level of challenge.

Wigan’s recent form is worrying: just two wins in their last eight games, and four matches where they conceded two or more goals. However, there’s a silver lining—the team has scored six goals in their last three outings, indicating the attacking threat remains. Expect rotation for this fixture: Saidi is likely to start in place of Paul Mullin, and captain Jason Kerr could return to the heart of defence.

Since Michael Duff took over, Wycombe have been instantly transformed: a confident 2-0 win over Northampton showcased how quickly the new manager has instilled order in the squad. Their attacking play was particularly impressive—14 shots from inside the opposition box while controlling the tempo throughout. Duff has refreshed their tactical structure, emphasizing organized pressing and quick play on the flanks.

Wycombe have already reached the third round of the Cup after beating Bromley on penalties, and they boast a solid head-to-head record against Wigan—two wins in their last three encounters. The new manager bounce, disciplined performances, and a renewed mentality make the visitors a dangerous opponent, even away from home. It’s also important to note potential lineup changes, especially after Jamie Mullins’ injury.

Probable lineups

Wigan Athletic : Tickle; Kerr, Aimson, Robinson; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Cooper, Hangbo; Costello, Saidi

: Tickle; Kerr, Aimson, Robinson; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Cooper, Hangbo; Costello, Saidi Wycombe Wanderers: Norris; Beck, Taylor, Allen, Harvey; Leahy, Boyd-Munce, Abbott; Onyedinma, McNeely, Bell

Match facts and head-to-head

Wycombe have won two of their last three matches against Wigan.

Wigan haven’t reached the fourth round of the League Cup since the 2012/13 season.

Wycombe have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches.

Prediction

Wycombe, re-energized by their new manager, look fresher and more organized than an inconsistent Wigan. Despite the hosts’ strong home record, their defensive frailties could be exposed by the visitors’ relentless pressing.