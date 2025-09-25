Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the fifth round of the German Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will take place in Mönchengladbach on Saturday, September 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the attacking potential of this game.

Match preview

Borussia Mönchengladbach heads into the fifth round of the Bundesliga facing serious early-season problems. The team has completely faltered in the opening matches of the new campaign, piling pressure on both the coaching staff and the players.

After a hard-fought win over Delmenhorst in the DFB-Pokal, they've managed to score only once in the Bundesliga. The "Foals" drew with Hamburg and Bayer, lost to Stuttgart, and in their most recent home game suffered a humiliating defeat to Werder.

Key players are far from peak form, forcing the coach to experiment with the defensive line and holding midfield. These factors make Mönchengladbach's play unpredictable, but also increase the likelihood of a high-scoring match.

With just two points and the league's weakest attack, Borussia sits in the relegation zone. The situation must be rectified quickly, as poor results have already led to the sacking of Gerardo Seoane. He was replaced as interim head coach by Eugen Polanski.

Eintracht, meanwhile, have displayed organized attacking football this season. The team consistently finds the net, utilizing combination play, wide midfield involvement, and rapid transitions from defense to attack.

On their travels, Frankfurt tend to play more cautiously, but still manage to score, making them a dangerous opponent even for top teams. Only Bayern has scored more than Eintracht, though conceding nine goals highlights their defensive vulnerabilities.

The attacking lineup is highly versatile, capable of breaking down defenses through intricate passing as well as individual brilliance from the forwards. This was amply demonstrated in the early season, with Frankfurt only once scoring fewer than three goals in a match.

After their Champions League victory over Galatasaray, Eintracht were involved in a spectacular shootout with Union Berlin. The "Eagles" almost staged a remarkable comeback, having trailed by three goals early in the second half. Notably, the team has yet to draw a match this campaign.

Match facts

Borussia are winless in 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Borussia have failed to score in their last three home games.

Eight of Eintracht's last eight matches have featured at least four goals.

Frankfurt have lost just one of their last seven away fixtures.

Borussia averages one goal per home game, while Eintracht averages 1.9 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach : Nicolas, Dicks, Elvedi, Charodia, Ulrich, Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Reyna, Stöger, Matino.

: Nicolas, Dicks, Elvedi, Charodia, Ulrich, Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Reyna, Stöger, Matino. Eintracht Frankfurt: Zetterer, Braun, Theate, Koch, Collins, Højlund, Larsson, Uzun, Knauff, Doan, Burkardt.

H2H

Borussia have not beaten Eintracht since 2021, going nine matches without a win.

Prediction

The hosts have struggled for goals, in stark contrast to Eintracht's attacking strength. The visitors look like favorites, but their defensive issues give Borussia a fighting chance. I expect a high-scoring encounter and will bet on the total being over 2.5 goals.