Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Predictions Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction https://x.com/AllFutbolMX/status/1972466245787439319
Spain U20 Spain U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
International,
Mexico U20 Mexico U20
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On October 1st, at 22:00 Central European Time, Spain and Mexico will face off in their second group stage match at the U-20 World Cup. Get all the details about both teams and our match prediction below.

Match preview

Spain's U-20 squad has been absent from the youth World Cup for quite some time, so this tournament is a golden opportunity for them to make a deep run. The Spanish roster is solid, featuring Real Madrid’s Fran González and Cristian Perea alongside Barcelona defender Andrés Cuenca – all key players for the youth national side.

However, their campaign got off to a disastrous start. Paco Gallardo’s side suffered a 0-2 defeat to Morocco, seriously complicating their path out of the group. Next up for Spain are two formidable opponents – Mexico and Brazil.

Mexico, on the other hand, pulled off a pleasant surprise. In the opening round, they managed to claim points against Brazil, one of the tournament favorites. This was especially unexpected given their recent form: only one win in their last 16 games (a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia) and a loss to Colombia (2-3).

Against that backdrop, a draw with Brazil looks even more impressive. Now, Mexico are ready to test themselves against a Spanish side eager to bounce back from disappointment.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Spain U-20 are on a three-game losing streak
  • Both teams have scored in Mexico U-20’s last six matches.
  • The Spain and Mexico U-20 teams have met just once before – in 2013, when Spain won 2-1

Probable line-ups

  • Spain U-20: González – Perea, Navarro, Cuenca, Díaz – Canales, Mendoza, Belaid – Mella, Roca, Bravo
  • Mexico U-20: Ochoa E. – Pachuca, Ochoa D., López – Montiel, Garza, Vargas, Sánchez – Figueroa, Mora, Jiménez

Prediction

For Spain, only victory will do in this fixture. Expect the Spanish to take the initiative and try to impose their style of play. It won’t be easy, but I believe Spain should come out on top. My prediction: a win for Spain.



