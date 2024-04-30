From South Africa and Tunisia. Two more African Club World Cup 2025 participants have been decided

The two final participants from Africa for the 2025 Club World Cup have been determined based on the results of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

After Al Ahly's victory over TP Mazembe, it was confirmed that the second finalist of the tournament, Esperance from Tunisia, will compete in the Club World Cup. Esperance will either enter the tournament as the winner of the CAF Champions League or as one of the two highest-ranked teams from CAF.

Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa also secured their place in the tournament. They lost to Esperance in the semi-finals but earned their spot as the highest-ranked team among those who did not win the Champions League.

In total, four teams from Africa will participate in the Club World Cup. Earlier, Egypt's Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco secured their spots by winning the two previous CAF Champions League titles.

Earlier, all 12 participants in the tournament from UEFA were officially decided.

Just a reminder, the 2025 Club World Cup will feature a new format, with 32 of the world's best teams competing. The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13.