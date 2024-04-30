Brighton will make an unusual transfer in the summer. It's not about a player or a coach

Player transfers have become commonplace in football, with clubs buying or selling coaches somewhat less frequently. But Brighton will make a quite unusual transfer in the summer.

Florian Plettenberg believes the Seagulls have finalised the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt doctor Florian Pfab, who will take charge of the Premier League club's medical department in the summer. Pfab is well known in Germany, as in addition to the Frankfurt club he also worked in the structure of Bayern and Ingolstadt.

Brighton could definitely use such a specialist, as at one point in the infirmary of Roberto De Zerbi's team there were more than a dozen players. Under Pfab, Eintracht had the least number of muscle injuries, which resulted in winning the Europa League and reaching the Champions League 1/8 finals.

The 48-year-old has been with the Frankfurt club since 2019 and will reportedly move to Brighton for €250,000, which would very likely make him the most expensive doctor in world football.