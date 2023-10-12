Andrew Robertson got injured during the national team's match
In the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match between Spain and Scotland, captain Andrew Robertson suffered an injury.
The Liverpool defender had to be substituted in the first half of the match against Spain. Robertson sustained a shoulder injury in a collision with Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simón and was unable to continue the match. He left the field with his arm in an improvised sling and was replaced by Nathan Patterson.
Robertson's injury will be a significant blow as he is a key player for both his club and the national team. It appears he will miss Scotland's next match against France on Tuesday, while Jurgen Klopp will hope the injury won't keep the defender out for an extended period.
