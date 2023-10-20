Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun played to a draw, with a goal and an own goal by Benzema

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 13:26
In the tenth round of the Saudi Professional League, Al-Ittihad visited Al-Taawoun.

On the 22nd minute, Karim Benzema scored a goal, putting Al-Ittihad in the lead. However, just four minutes later, Karim Benzema scored an own goal, leveling the score. The teams went into halftime with the score tied.

In the second half, both teams had several opportunities to take the lead and secure a victory, but their finishing was not clinical. Consequently, Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad ended the match in a 1-1 draw.

After ten rounds, Al-Taawoun stands in second place with 23 points, while Al-Ittihad has 20 points after ten matches and currently occupies third place.

Saudi Professional League. Tenth Round

Al-Taawoun 1 - 1 Al-Ittihad
Goals: 0-1 - 22 Benzema, 1-1 - 26 Benzema (own goal)

