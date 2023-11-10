Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Taawoun

In the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League, Al-Hilal hosted Al-Taawoun at their home ground. The match took place on Friday, November 10.

In the first half, Al-Hilal maintained more possession of the ball but had limited opportunities to score. In the 38th minute, Mitrovic found the back of the net, but the referees disallowed the goal due to offside.

After the break, the hosts intensified their attacking efforts. Throughout the match, Al-Hilal registered 11 shots towards goal and four on target. However, they struggled to convert this advantage into goals for a considerable period. It wasn't until the 81st minute when Mitrovic, assisted by Malcolm, propelled his team ahead. In stoppage time, Mohammed Kanno sealed the match, securing the final result at 2-0.

Al-Hilal continues to lead in the Saudi Professional League, accumulating 35 points.

Saudi Professional League. 13th Round

Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Taawoun

Goals: 1-0 (81st minute) Mitrovic, 2-0 (90+9th minute) Kanno

By the way, Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract.