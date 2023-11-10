Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract

RU RU NG NG
According to ITASportPress, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal team may suspend contact with Brazilian striker Neymar.

According to the source, such conversations are already actively taking place in the club.

This is due to the fact that the team urgently needs to make room in the application to register a new player in the winter transfer window.

It is expected that Al-Hilal will invite a player for the left-back position.

Let us remind you that Neymar was injured in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay (0:2). According to preliminary expectations, the full recovery of the 31-year-old football player may take up to 10 months. This suggests that Neymar will not be able to take the field for the remainder of the current season.

Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window and signed an agreement until 2025. This season, the Brazilian national team player took part in three matches of the Saudi Arabian championship and made two assists.

