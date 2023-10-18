RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis

VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis

Football news Today, 01:21
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis PHOTO: Guillermo Legaria

On the night of October 18th in South America, a match in the 4th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification took place between Brazil and Uruguay. The match concluded with a victory for the Uruguayan national team, with a score of 2-0.

In the 45+4th minute of the match, the star Brazilian forward Neymar was forced to be substituted with Richarlison. Neymar had injured his left leg while contesting with Nicolas De La Cruz and was subsequently taken off the field in tears.

A video later emerged capturing the moment when Neymar left the stadium. An orthosis was applied to his left leg. An orthosis is an external medical device designed to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system, used for unloading, immobilization, activation, and correction of the functions of an injured joint or limb.

Notably, Neymar had suffered an injury just a month prior. Following that injury, Jorge Jesus, the head coach of the Saudi club Al-Hilal, where Neymar currently plays, stated that the forward was dealing with muscular discomfort.

VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis

Related teams and leagues
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Popular news
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Yesterday, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland
The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:20 Messi compared the Argentina national team with Barcelona Football news Today, 03:14 A list of the most expensive players in the French Championship has been published Football news Today, 02:32 The 13-year-old forward made his senior debut in the USA Football news Today, 02:24 Karim Benzema accused of links to terrorists Football news Today, 01:54 Harry Kane spoke about England's difficulties in qualifying for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Yesterday, 21:19 Spalletti: The English national team penalized us for every mistake Football news Yesterday, 19:55 Harry Kane has ascended as the best goal-scorer in the annals of the legendary English stadium Football news Yesterday, 19:37 Benjamin Pavard has emulated the accomplishment of Zinedine Zidane within the French national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023