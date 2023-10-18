On the night of October 18th in South America, a match in the 4th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification took place between Brazil and Uruguay. The match concluded with a victory for the Uruguayan national team, with a score of 2-0.

In the 45+4th minute of the match, the star Brazilian forward Neymar was forced to be substituted with Richarlison. Neymar had injured his left leg while contesting with Nicolas De La Cruz and was subsequently taken off the field in tears.

A video later emerged capturing the moment when Neymar left the stadium. An orthosis was applied to his left leg. An orthosis is an external medical device designed to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system, used for unloading, immobilization, activation, and correction of the functions of an injured joint or limb.

Notably, Neymar had suffered an injury just a month prior. Following that injury, Jorge Jesus, the head coach of the Saudi club Al-Hilal, where Neymar currently plays, stated that the forward was dealing with muscular discomfort.

VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis

Neymar is injured. ..

Uruguay 1-0 Brazil !!! pic.twitter.com/XwDEW3kJBA — Hellfootball (@hellfootball_) October 18, 2023

As a football fan this is something you never want to see.



You always want to see entertainment & Neymar gives you that.



Hope he is okay & it’s nothing serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OCjgrr7SXd — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) October 18, 2023