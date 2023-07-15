AC Milan agree on the transfer of the Dutch midfielder

AC Milan has reached an agreement for the transfer of Dutch central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay €20 million for the 24-year-old player. This amount could increase further with additional bonuses. Koopmeiners is expected to travel to Italy next week to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a long-term contract with Milan.

Reijnders has been playing for AZ Alkmaar since 2017. He joined the club from Zwolle as a free agent. In total, he has played 128 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. The midfielder has also previously played for VVV-Venlo.

From 2018 to 2019, Reijnders appeared in three matches for the Netherlands U21 national team.

It's worth noting that AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A table last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.