Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.94 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 24, SR-Bank Arena (Stavanger) will host the match of the 15th round of the Norwegian Eliteserien, in which Viking will compete with Aalesund. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Viking



The team, having got 8 championship titles, remains one of the most titled in the country. Still, the last time when it finished as the leader of the national championship was far in 1991. “The Dark Blues” looked relatively good at the turn of the century, when they won the NM Cup and were far from being hopeless at the European arena. Still, then there happened a relegation to the second division. Fortunately, the team returned from there quickly, in 2018, after which there were cup successes again and again. At the same time, the results in the Eliteserien were quite mediocre. For instance, the previous draw brought the 11th place. Nevertheless, the team, quite unexpectedly, turned out to add sharply in the game. It goes without saying that Bodø/Glimt is unattainable, but the team from Stavanger, having gained a pretty good shape now (5 victories in a row), has been able to jump into the 2nd place in the table even in the middle of summer. However, four contenders have got approximately equal chances for the vice-championship title there now and the club has no right to slow down.

Aalesund



The club was able to surprise at the turn of the first and the second decades of the current century. Then the team, which had not shown anything special in the previous part of its history, won the NM Cup twice in 3 years, in 2009 and 2011. Moreover, it took the 4th place in the championship between them, which became and remains its maximum result. Still, the team lost the positions, and now it is the so-called “elevator” between the divisions again. The end of 2021 (as a little earlier, in 2019) gave an opportunity to be promoted to the higher league. And the newcomer finished the previous draw in a worthy 9th place. It is reasonable to mention that everything just has fallen apart now, and it is Johnsen’s wards that close the standings. The whole tournament brought only 7 points, all of which were got at the home arena (there happened a draw in the battle against Haugesund and the victories in the matches with Molde and Rosenborg). Moreover, the team was defeated by Lillestrøm with a devastating 1-5 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams exchanged the victories at their own arenas in the previous season.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not expect the guests to fight in the following confrontation. Let’s agree with them and bet on Viking with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.94).

