Venezuela vs Chile prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Oliver White
Venezuela vs Chile prediction
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 17:00 Venezuela - Chile
Prediction on game Total over 2
The national teams of Venezuela and Chile will compete with each other as part of the World Cup 2026 Qualification. The battle will take place at Estadio Monumental de Maturín on the night of October 18 and will start at 23:00 CET.

Venezuela


The national team of Venezuela is the proof of the fact that even a strong, truly football region has got its underdogs. It never managed to qualify for the World Championship; and it never made the debut at that level. It is also reasonable to mention that the team did not reach higher than the quarter-finals of the Copa America. The previous cycle turned out to be especially weak – it was an unconditional last place in the qualifying table for the World Cup in Qatar (only 10 final points), not reaching the Copa play-offs, despite the fact that it would have been enough to become the fourth in a group of 5 teams.

As for the current qualification, the defeat made by Colombia was combined with a victory over Paraguay and a sensational draw in the struggle with the Brazilians.

Chile


This national team is considered to be a contender for one of the qualifying places. It was at its peak in the first half of the 2010s. For instance, there were 2 trips to the World Cup in a row (both resulted in the reaching the 1/8 finals) 2 Copa America trophies.

The Chileans lost only to Uruguay at the start of this qualifying cycle and are now in the 5th position after 3 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Venezuela lost only 1 out of 10 previous matches.
• Chile won 9 away games in a row.
• The opponents have not played against each other in a draw result since 2010.

Prediction


Taking into account 6 previous head-to-head matches, the teams score at least 3 goals. I think that the following battle will be quite productive. My bet is “total: over 2.0”.

