RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Udinese vs Milan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Udinese vs Milan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Udinese vs AC Milan prediction
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy 20 jan 2024, 14:45 Udinese - AC Milan
-
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
AC Milan AC Milan
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Udinese will host Milan. The meeting will take place on January 20, 2024 and will bring together a title contender and a candidate for relegation from the elite of Italian football.

Udinese

In the last round, the team got an unexpected draw in the game with Fiornetina with a score of 2:2.

After 20 matches played, the Zebras are in 16th place in the standings and are only one point ahead of the relegation zone. Thus, even if they lose in this round, they risk dropping to the bottom of the table.

In the last five matches, Udinese achieved only one victory, while also losing only once. The remaining three games ended in a draw.

Milan

After a not very successful start, the team was able to recover and has now put together an impressive series in the championship.

The team is in third place in the standings and is already only nine points behind the leading Inter. In the last five matches of the national championship, Milan is undefeated, having achieved four wins and one draw.

History of the confrontation

In the last two meetings, the Rossoneri could not beat Udinese on a foreign field. But now they only need a victory to keep up with the leaders. Udinese have won 2 of the last 5 meetings, Milan - 1. The last meeting ended with a victory for the Zebras with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match Udinese - Milan

It seems to me that the fate of this match will be decided by one effective strike. I'll bet on the match total being less than 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open Today, 20:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.65 Aryna Sabalenka Recommended 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.58 Memphis Grizzlies Bet now Linebet
Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction NBL 19 jan 2024, 04:30 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Perth Wildcats Odds: 1.78 Brisbane Bullets Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Japan prediction Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 06:30 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Japan Recommended Мелбет
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction Africa Cup of Nations 19 jan 2024, 09:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Cape Verde Odds: 1.5 Mozambique Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024