Udinese vs Milan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

In the match of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Udinese will host Milan. The meeting will take place on January 20, 2024 and will bring together a title contender and a candidate for relegation from the elite of Italian football.

Udinese

In the last round, the team got an unexpected draw in the game with Fiornetina with a score of 2:2.

After 20 matches played, the Zebras are in 16th place in the standings and are only one point ahead of the relegation zone. Thus, even if they lose in this round, they risk dropping to the bottom of the table.

In the last five matches, Udinese achieved only one victory, while also losing only once. The remaining three games ended in a draw.

Milan

After a not very successful start, the team was able to recover and has now put together an impressive series in the championship.

The team is in third place in the standings and is already only nine points behind the leading Inter. In the last five matches of the national championship, Milan is undefeated, having achieved four wins and one draw.

History of the confrontation

In the last two meetings, the Rossoneri could not beat Udinese on a foreign field. But now they only need a victory to keep up with the leaders. Udinese have won 2 of the last 5 meetings, Milan - 1. The last meeting ended with a victory for the Zebras with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match Udinese - Milan

It seems to me that the fate of this match will be decided by one effective strike. I'll bet on the match total being less than 2.5.