TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

On October 1, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay will play in the 8th round of the South African Championship.

TS Galaxy

This team has had a very smooth start to the season, although the results leave much to be desired. After six rounds, TS Galaxy has eight points. Now TS Galaxy is in ninth place in the standings.

It is noteworthy that in six games the team managed to score only two goals. But what is also interesting is the fact that very few were also missed - only two.

Overall, fans may like the fact that the team is playing consistently, but they don't yet look like contenders for a place at the top of the standings. Rather, TS Galaxy is a typical middle peasant of the championship.

Richards Bay

Things are going even worse for this team and after seven matches played it is in the relegation zone. Richards Bay has only one win, two draws and four defeats.

In seven rounds, Richards Bay scored four goals and conceded eight. At the same time, the team is only two points behind the rescue zone, which leaves hopes that Richards Bay will be able to maintain its residence in the elite of South African football at the end of the current season.

Match prediction

Richards Bay is considered an outsider in this confrontation and bookmakers confirm this. The odds for the home team's victory are around 2.0, while the away team's victory can be bet at 4.3.

In such a match, the bet on the total looks like the most realistic one. It seems to me that the teams will not be pleased with the abundance of goals scored and I will bet on a total of less than 2.