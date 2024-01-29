RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Tottenham vs Brentford prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England 31 jan 2024, 14:30 Tottenham - Brentford
-
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brentford Brentford
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Tottenham will host Brentford at their home ground. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Tottenham

After a challenging spell, Tottenham has once again found its rhythm, delighting the supporters. The "Spurs" currently occupy the fifth position, trailing the top 4 by merely three points. In the last league fixture, Ange Postecoglou's team played to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, and over the weekend, they succumbed to Manchester City (0-1) in the FA Cup's 1/16 finals in a tense match.

Brentford

Brentford is going through a tough period. Thomas Frank's team has suffered defeat in five consecutive Premier League matches, dropping to the 14th position. They were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Wolverhampton in the 1/32 finals. However, in their recent league match against Nottingham Forest, Brentford secured a 3-2 victory, marking the return of their top scorer, Ivan Toney, who missed the entire first part of the season due to suspension.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Tottenham and Brentford have faced each other in only 8 matches. Brentford has won only once, while Tottenham has emerged victorious in 4 encounters.

In the 1st round, the match between these teams ended 2:2

Tottenham has defeated Brentford only once in a Premier League match – a 2-0 victory in the 2021/22 season.

Match prediction for Tottenham vs. Brentford

With Toney back in action, and considering Tottenham's consistently threatening attack this season, we predict that this will be the match where both teams find the net.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Milwaukee Bucks Recommended MelBet
Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Uzbekistan Odds: 1.593 Thailand Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Bet now Linebet
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Recommended MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 30 jan 2024, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Today, 17:18 Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:59 Atlético loans defender, Juventus prepares for purchases. Transfer news for January 29 Football news Today, 16:55 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:47 Roma secures its second victory under the guidance of the new coach Football news Today, 16:10 Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:37 Top Italian biathlete to go to World Championships Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024