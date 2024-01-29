Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Tottenham will host Brentford at their home ground. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Tottenham

After a challenging spell, Tottenham has once again found its rhythm, delighting the supporters. The "Spurs" currently occupy the fifth position, trailing the top 4 by merely three points. In the last league fixture, Ange Postecoglou's team played to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, and over the weekend, they succumbed to Manchester City (0-1) in the FA Cup's 1/16 finals in a tense match.

Brentford

Brentford is going through a tough period. Thomas Frank's team has suffered defeat in five consecutive Premier League matches, dropping to the 14th position. They were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Wolverhampton in the 1/32 finals. However, in their recent league match against Nottingham Forest, Brentford secured a 3-2 victory, marking the return of their top scorer, Ivan Toney, who missed the entire first part of the season due to suspension.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Tottenham and Brentford have faced each other in only 8 matches. Brentford has won only once, while Tottenham has emerged victorious in 4 encounters.

In the 1st round, the match between these teams ended 2:2

Tottenham has defeated Brentford only once in a Premier League match – a 2-0 victory in the 2021/22 season.

Match prediction for Tottenham vs. Brentford

With Toney back in action, and considering Tottenham's consistently threatening attack this season, we predict that this will be the match where both teams find the net.