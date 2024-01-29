Man City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will clash with Burnley at their home ground, Etihad. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's team currently occupies the second position, trailing the leader by 5 points, yet Manchester City has a game in hand. The reigning English champions are in splendid form, having secured 7 consecutive victories across all competitions. Over the weekend, Manchester City managed to overcome Tottenham (1-0) away in the FA Cup Round of 32, breaking a five-match goal drought at that stadium. In the last Premier League fixture, Manchester City clinched a late victory against Newcastle.

Burnley

Burnley sits in the 19th spot in the Premier League standings, amassing a total of 12 points. Vincent Kompany's team, returning to a stadium once considered home, displays a notably lackluster defensive performance and overall fails to meet expectations. Burnley exited the FA Cup Round of 64 against Tottenham, and in the recent league match, they drew 1-1 against Luton, a game they were obliged to win.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Manchester City has not lost to Burnley in 17 consecutive matches, winning 16 of them.

In the first fixture of this season, Guardiola's side triumphed over Burnley with a 3-0 scoreline.

It is anticipated that Erling Haaland, Manchester City's leading goal-scorer, will make his first appearance this year.

Manchester City has kept a clean sheet against Burnley in the last 8 encounters.

Match prediction for Man City vs. Burnley

All indications suggest that this match will be straightforward for Manchester City, given their current good form. We predict that there will be more than 3 goals in the match.