RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Man City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Man City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction
Manchester City Manchester City
Premier League England 31 jan 2024, 14:30 Manchester City - Burnley
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Burnley Burnley
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will clash with Burnley at their home ground, Etihad. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's team currently occupies the second position, trailing the leader by 5 points, yet Manchester City has a game in hand. The reigning English champions are in splendid form, having secured 7 consecutive victories across all competitions. Over the weekend, Manchester City managed to overcome Tottenham (1-0) away in the FA Cup Round of 32, breaking a five-match goal drought at that stadium. In the last Premier League fixture, Manchester City clinched a late victory against Newcastle.

Burnley

Burnley sits in the 19th spot in the Premier League standings, amassing a total of 12 points. Vincent Kompany's team, returning to a stadium once considered home, displays a notably lackluster defensive performance and overall fails to meet expectations. Burnley exited the FA Cup Round of 64 against Tottenham, and in the recent league match, they drew 1-1 against Luton, a game they were obliged to win.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Manchester City has not lost to Burnley in 17 consecutive matches, winning 16 of them.
  • In the first fixture of this season, Guardiola's side triumphed over Burnley with a 3-0 scoreline.
  • It is anticipated that Erling Haaland, Manchester City's leading goal-scorer, will make his first appearance this year.
  • Manchester City has kept a clean sheet against Burnley in the last 8 encounters.

Match prediction for Man City vs. Burnley

All indications suggest that this match will be straightforward for Manchester City, given their current good form. We predict that there will be more than 3 goals in the match.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Milwaukee Bucks Recommended MelBet
Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Uzbekistan Odds: 1.593 Thailand Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Bet now Лайнбет
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Recommended MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 30 jan 2024, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:18 Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:59 Atlético loans defender, Juventus prepares for purchases. Transfer news for January 29 Football news Today, 16:55 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:47 Roma secures its second victory under the guidance of the new coach Football news Today, 16:10 Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:37 Top Italian biathlete to go to World Championships Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced Football news Today, 14:09 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024