Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

The national teams of Sweden and Moldova will play in a friendly match, using the pause between matches of the Euro 2024 qualifying round. The meeting will take place on October 12.

Sweden

In recent years, the team has not shown the most impressive results in qualifying for major tournaments. The qualifying round for the 2024 European Championship was no exception.

Now Sweden retains a small chance of advancing further, occupying third place in the group, gaining 6 points after 5 rounds. In the last match, Sweden was defeated by Austria with a score of 1:3.

Moldova

Unlike their opponents, the modest Moldova team performs surprisingly well in the qualifying tournament. After 5 rounds, the team ranks third in the group with 8 points. In the last match, Moldova defeated the Faroe Islands team with a score of 1:0 and it still has a chance of reaching the final part of the European Championship. It’s interesting that this team has never competed in a major tournament.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The Swedish national team is the favorite of the match, if you look at the line of bookmakers. At the same time, Sweden won three victories in the last five matches. As for the Moldavian national team, it suffered one defeat in the last five games.

In the last meeting of the teams in 2020, Sweden won with a score of 1:0. The most interesting thing is that Sweden won all eight previous games against Moldova.

Sweden should win as they are superior to their opponents. It seems to me that the teams will try not to spend a lot of energy on the friendly match, which means I will bet on the total goals of less than 3.5.