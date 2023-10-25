SuperSport United vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Prediction on game Win SuperSport United Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The 10th round of the South African Premier League will feature a match between Supersport and Royal. The encounter will take place at Moripa Stadium in Pretoria on October 26. The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 CET.

Supersport United

Supersport United is the "youngest" (founded in 1994) winner of the South African Premier League and one of the country's most successful clubs of the early 21st century. The club from Pretoria has twice won silver medals in the championship, once - bronze, and three times became the champion. In addition, the Mods have won the National Cup twice. Also, Supersport United is one of the five clubs that have never left the Premier League during its existence.

In the new season Supersport is in the group of leaders. The team is in third place after eight matches played. We can not count on the championship, but the club will definitely fight for second place and entry into the Champions League of Africa. It should be noted that the team scores very little this season - only 8 goals in 8 matches in the Premier League, but this does not prevent them from being in third place.

Royal AM

The team represents the South African city of Durban. The club has been playing in the Premier League for quite a long time, and from the achievements we can note the third place in the season 2021/2022. Last season Royal finished 11th, just five points away from the relegation zone. Now the team is going through some bad times. According to local press reports, Royal AM is in financial difficulties and FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the club for illegally terminating the contract of Samir Nurkovic.

This season, the team with 8 points after 8 games sits just above the relegation zone, in 14th place.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Supersport on their field only in one game out of the last 9 exchanged goals with the opponent.

Royal has not scored or won in four matches in a row.

Supersport, despite their status, have won only 11 of the last 45 matches against Royal.

Prediction

No matter how these teams have historically faced each other, Supersport is considered the favorite in this match. I will bet on a win for the home team.