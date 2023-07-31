Prediction on game Win Union St.Gilloise Odds: 2.09 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 4, Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Standard Liège will compete with Royal Union. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Standard Liège



The club is going through another, rather unsuccessful, segment. Generally speaking, “the Reds”, after all, are one of the giants of Belgian football, and there were bright successes not so long ago. It is reasonable to mention that the 10th championship title in the Jupiler Pro League was far in 2009, but after that they took the cup three times, including 2018, which brought the total number of such titles to 8. For instance, the team finished the previous season in the 7th place, however, it had “hung” at the bottom of the table before. The team once again changed the mentor in the summer and called Hoefkens to this position. The decision is dubious, because all of Carl’s coaching experience boils down to a couple of bad months at Club Brugge in 2022. The new mentor made his official debut with a battle against Saint-Truiden. And the team lost, albeit minimally, with a 0-1 score due to a late goal.

Royal Union



The team is both new and, at the same time, a forgotten old great name in Belgian football. It was lucky that it was this project that attracted the attention of Tony Bloom, and due to the generous investment of the Englishman, the 11-time Belgian champion returned to the Jupiler Pro League in 2021 – and it almost added a new title, losing the gold medals to Brugge only at the finish line last spring. Moreover, “Union 60”, having reached the play-offs of the Europa League, was able to remain in the top 3 at the inner arena in the next cycle. Still, the successful coach, Geraerts, quarrelled with the management and left the project in the summer. As a result, the position was entrusted to young Blessin – the German specialist managed to make a name just in Belgium, after which he left a controversial impression of working with Genoa. Speaking about a new place, he made his debut in the principled battle against Anderlecht. And the club took a solid 2-0 victory there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Having been promoted to the Jupiler Pro League, “Les Unionistes” won three times. And only previous February brought the sudden opportunity for Standard to win on the away field.

Predictions



Bookmakers are sceptical about the hosts. They didn't improve, when the guests didn't get "blown" away during the summer – thus, we bet on Union (odd: 2.09).


