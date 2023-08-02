RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Sevilla vs Betis 3 August 2023

Prediction for Sevilla vs Betis 3 August 2023

August 3 will be held a friendly match, which will play the Spanish “Sevilla ” and “Betis”.

"Sevilla"

Last season, the team completely failed in the domestic arena, taking only 12th place in the Spanish championship. At the same time, Sevilla performed strongly in European competition, as always, celebrating another victory in the Europa League.

The team is actively preparing for the start of the new season and has already played five friendly matches.

In particular, the Europa League winners were stronger than Cordoba (2:0), Ceuta (5:2) and Crystal Palace (2:1). At the same time, there were defeats from the Hansa (1:2) and Magdeburg (1:3).

"Betis"

But the geographical neighbors of “Seville” in the last championship of Spain were more confident.

In addition, during the preparation for the new season, Betis made several high-profile acquisitions. In particular, the team signed Hector Bellerin, Isco and Marc Bartra as free agents.

During the summer camp, the Spaniards played four games: they beat Middlesbrough (1:0), drew with Burnley (1:1), and also lost to Eintracht B and Monaco with the same score 1:3.

Statistics

“Sevilla” cannot win in regular time in the last four official matches. At the same time, “Betis” won only one of the last five matches.

The last two head-to-head matches between the rivals ended in a draw.

Match prediction

It looks like there won't be many goals scored in this game. We suggest betting on the outcome - total less than 3.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
