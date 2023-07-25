Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 2.38 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 26, a friendly match will be held in the United States, in which Manchester United and Wrexham will play.

"Manchester United"

This team has finally begun to show the football that the Red Devils fans have been waiting for. During the off-season, last season's Premier League bronze medalist made three appearances and won three confident victories.

Everyone understands that the team has potential and ambitious goals for the upcoming season, and judging by the test games, Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag managed to do a great job, because the Manchester team did not concede a single goal in friendly matches.

"Wrexham"

Little is known about this team. She plays in the fourth most powerful league in England, and outside of Europe they only learned about her this summer. The fact is that Wrexham holds control matches with strong rivals in the USA.

Overseas, they managed to play against Chelsea, losing to the Londoners with a score of 0:5, as well as against the second team of the local Los Angeles Galaxy, defeating the Americans with a score of 4:0.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played five matches and they all ended in victory for Manchester United with a total goal difference of 17:2.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that Manchester United will attack more aggressively, while Wrexham will focus on defending and holding back the opponent's attacks.

For the victory of the representative of the Premier League, they give a coefficient of 1.28, which means that the victory of Manchester United is inevitable.

We offer to bet on the Manchester United handicap -2.5 with odds of 2.38.