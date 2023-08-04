RU RU
Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023

Genk Genk
Pro League Belgium 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Genk - Eupen
Belgium, Genk, Cegeka Arena
Eupen Eupen
The matches of the second round of the Belgian championship will be played at the weekend. In one of them there will be a meeting between the teams "Genk" and "Eupen".

"Genk"

The vice-champion of the country started the new season successfully with a 4-0 victory in the away match against RVMD 47. However, in the Champions League qualification, the team was defeated by Servette in a penalty shoot-out, leaving the tournament, which came as a surprise to many.

"Eupen"

The middle peasants of the Belgian championship started the season with a 2:2 draw in the home match against Westerlo.

Last season, the team miraculously did not fly out of the elite division of their country, finishing the season in 15th place. Eupen performed especially poorly in away games, which is also worth paying attention to.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers have no doubt that the victory of "Genk" is a clear outcome of this confrontation. You can bet on the victory of the silver medalist of the last season with a coefficient of 1.31, while the victory of Eupen is estimated at 9.05.

Historical statistics show that Genk have won 9 out of 10 matches against Eupen.

Interestingly, the last 6 meetings of the teams ended with a total of more than 2.5 goals.

Match prediction

Based on this information, we might advise you to consider a bet on Genk to win at odds of 1.31, but this is too small a quote and it is only suitable for an accumulator. If we talk about a single bet, then in this game we advise you to bet on the total of the match more than 3 goals.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
