Peru vs Argentina prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of Peru and Argentina will meet as part of the World Cup 2026 Qualification. The battle will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima on the night of October 18 and will start at 04:00 CET.

Peru



The team made a breakthrough five years ago. That generation of Guerrero and Farfan gave an opportunity to return to the World Cup. Suffice it to say that the Peruvians, before 2018, had been making their way there back in 1982. “The Incas”, who looked pretty nice, although they did not qualify from the group then, spent the next qualification at the same level – they finished in the 5th position and moved to the play-offs. The regulations played against them: the only match with Australia was away and, having played a 0:0 draw in regular and extra time, the South Americans faltered in the penalty shoot-out.

The team started the new qualifying cycle disastrously – there happened 1 draw and not a single scored goal in 3 matches.

Argentina



The national team of Argentina begins a new qualifying cycle as the current world champion and the current winner of the Copa America. Lionel Scaloni’s wards had enough time to prepare for their title defence. There is no doubt that Argentina will successfully overcome the qualification, but a good start in qualifying is the key to success.

And the team started really well. At first, the Argentines minimally defeated Ecuador and then did not notice the resistance of the national team of Bolivia. Speaking about the previous match, Argentina took a victory in the battle against Paraguay, which allowed it to lead the tournament table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• The Peruvians won only 1 out of 7 previous matches.

• Argentina did not concede in its 7 previous games.

• Peru hasn’t beaten Argentina since 1997.

Prediction



Argentina must extend its successful streak. The team is the undisputed favourite of the following battle and I propose to bet on its victory with “a -1 goal handicap”.

