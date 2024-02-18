Kawasaki Frontale vs Shandong Taishan prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

This week, football enthusiasts anticipate the 1/8 finals matches of the AFC Champions League. Among these encounters, Kawasaki Frontale will host Shandong Taishan at their home stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:00 Central European Time.

Kawasaki Frontale

Hailing from Japan, the team has advanced to the AFC Champions League playoffs by securing the top spot in Group I. They amassed 16 points out of a possible 18 in six matches, remaining undefeated throughout. In their previous five matches, Kawasaki secured two victories and suffered three defeats, albeit these losses occurred in friendly matches. In their previous outing, they emerged victorious against Kobe and claimed the Japanese Super Cup.

Shandong Taishan

Representing the Chinese Super League, currently occupying the second position in the domestic championship with 58 points after 30 rounds, trailing the leaders by five points. During the group stage of the AFC Champions League, they secured the second spot in Group G with 12 points and secured their place in the playoffs based on additional criteria. In their last five matches, Shandong Taishan emerged victorious in only two encounters and suffered three defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

These teams have only met once in their history. In the initial AFC Champions League playoff match, Kawasaki secured victory with a scoreline of 3-2.

Kawasaki Frontale has scored at least one goal in their last three consecutive matches.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

In the first encounter, Kawasaki Frontale emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. According to bookmakers, the Japanese team is favored in this match, and I shall refrain from speculating otherwise. Thus, I will wager on the hosts' victory at odds of 1.42.