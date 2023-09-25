RU RU NG NG
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Fluminense Fluminense
Copa Libertadores 27 sep 2023, 20:30 Fluminense - Internacional
Internacional Internacional
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
On the night of September 28, Brazilian Fluminense will compete with Internacional in the 1st match of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals at legendary Maracanã. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Fluminense


Fluminense became the champion of Brazil 4 times (the previous success dates back to 2012). Speaking about the coolest achievements, it is worth noting the Copa Libertadores final in 2008, when the Brazilian club lost, on aggregate, to LDU Quito from Ecuador.

As for the current draw of the tournament, Fluminense, first, won the group and, then, overcame Argentinos Juniors and Olimpia Asuncion in the play-offs.

“The Big Flu” won bronze medals of the Brazilian championship a year ago and, as for this season, it is in the 5th place in the Serie A after 24 rounds. The team has got several famous football players in its squad. These are mainly the stars that are well over 30 years old. For instance, it is reasonable to emphasize the players such as Marcelo, Felipe Melo and Ganso.

International


Internacional, speaking about the list of its achievements, has got several victories in the national championship. The team became the champion of Brazil 3 times, moreover, it won the Copa Libertadores twice and the Copa Sudamericana and Club World Cup trophies once each. The club made its previous significant success just over ten years ago.

As for the current draw of the most prestigious tournament in South America, International advanced from the 1st place in the group to the play-offs, where it managed to defeat River Plate from Argentina and Bolivar. “The Reds” lost only one match (that was a 1-2 failure to River Plate at the 1/8 final stage) during the tournament.

Speaking about the inner championship, Internacional took the 12th position. The gap to the 6th place, which gives the right to participate in the Copa Libertadores next season, is 11 points.

Alan Patrick, Carlos de Pena and Luiz Adriano stand apart in the squad of Inter.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Taking into account 11 previous matches in all tournaments, Fluminense has lost only twice and has already won 7 matches in a row at the home arena. The last time it lost on the native field was back in previous January.

Internacional cannot boast of such a playing shape. Only 3 out of 16 previous games were victorious.

Still, there is a kind of balance in the head-to-head matches – the teams have got per 5 wins in 10 struggles. There have been no draws since 2016.

Prediction


Fluminense looks like a clear favourite of the following battle, but these are the final stages of the Copa Libertadores and everything can happen in this case. In order not to be exposed to any particular risk, I will bet on “total: over 2”.

