On August 4, De Kuip (Rotterdam) will host the Dutch Super Cup match, in which Feyenoord will compete with PSV. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Feyenoord



The club has the status of a historical giant of Dutch football. Still, speaking about the current century, there was only 1 champion title, in 2017, during more than two decades. Moreover, the current mentor, having arrived in 2021, did not impress with anything special if we take into account the following results of his starting season in Rotterdam. Unless, it reached the final of the Conference League, but that confrontation was lost to Roma there. Still, being under the rule of the higher mentioned coach, “the Pride of South” held the previous season with dignity. First of all, it is reasonable to speak about the long-awaited set of gold medals of the Eredivisie, which was the 16th in its history. Moreover, the club reached the quarter-finals in the Europa League, losing only to “the Wolves” from Rome. There remains the only question: will it be possible to stay at the top of Dutch football? And will the team be able to replace the captain, Kökçü, who has left for Benfica, by signed Stengs (although his contract for only half a million is potentially a great success)?

PSV



The team is fairly considered, on a par with Ajax and just Feyenoord, a real “whale” of Dutch football. Still, Eindhoven again had to roll back to the second roles after winning 3 Eredivisie titles during 2015-2018. Roger Schmidt also failed to cope with the task of returning to the top. The German specialist was replaced by van Nistelrooy in the previous summer. Ruud, who had been the great striker, essentially began a full-fledged coaching career. He started more than promising, defeating Ajax in the battle for the Super Cup in Amsterdam. Still, it was not possible to develop further successes: the Dutch team did not make it to the main round of the Champions League, it remained in the 2nd place at the inner arena, however, this time, beyond Feyenoord. “The Peasants” finally took the KNVB Beker trophy, but that happened already under the rule of Rutten as an interim coach. Nowadays, Peter Bosz, who de facto failed abroad and will try to restore his reputation, will work with the team.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Feyenoord has been unbeaten for 9 games. Still, the previous season, in terms of head-to-head matches, remained with the advantage of PSV: a 4-3 success at the home arena and a 2-2 draw on the away field.

Predictions



Bookmakers have more faith in Feyenoord. Still, the bet on “total: over 2.5” looks more realistic (odd: 1.78).

