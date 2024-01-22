RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction
Feyenoord Feyenoord
KNVB Cup Netherlands 24 jan 2024, 14:00 Feyenoord - PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands,
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
In the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup, a match between two top teams of the country, Feyenoord and PSV, is set to take place. Here is the match preview prepared by DailySports analysts.

Feyenoord

The Rotterdam-based club currently holds the second position after 18 rounds in the Eredivisie. Over the weekend, Arne Slot's team secured a victory away from home against one of the league's underdogs, Vitesse. Feyenoord has suffered only 2 defeats throughout the entire season. In the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup, they faced a challenging opponent in Utrecht but managed to secure a 2-1 victory and advance.

PSV

PSV is the undisputed leader of this Eredivisie season. Over the weekend, Peter Bosz's team had the opportunity to set a league record by achieving 18 consecutive wins from the start of the season. However, they played to a 1-1 draw against Utrecht, equalling their own record from the 1985/86 season with 17 consecutive wins. In the Round of 16, PSV defeated another top-tier team, Twente, with a score of 3-1. Throughout the season, PSV has suffered only one defeat, a 0-4 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters:

  • The last league game ended with a 2-1 victory for PSV.
  • Feyenoord has been unable to defeat PSV in five consecutive matches.
  • This season, PSV also defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the Dutch Super Cup.
  • In the entire history of their head-to-head encounters, Feyenoord has a slight advantage with 63 wins against PSV's 61.

Match Prediction - Feyenoord vs. PSV

PSV is the nominal favorite for the game. It is highly likely that Eindhoven's team will, at the very least, avoid defeat in regular time. Therefore, a draw or a victory for the Eredivisie leaders appears to be the most probable outcome.

Prediction on game PSV Eindhoven wont lose
Odds: 1.7

