Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

In the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup, a match between two top teams of the country, Feyenoord and PSV, is set to take place. Here is the match preview prepared by DailySports analysts.

Feyenoord

The Rotterdam-based club currently holds the second position after 18 rounds in the Eredivisie. Over the weekend, Arne Slot's team secured a victory away from home against one of the league's underdogs, Vitesse. Feyenoord has suffered only 2 defeats throughout the entire season. In the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup, they faced a challenging opponent in Utrecht but managed to secure a 2-1 victory and advance.

PSV

PSV is the undisputed leader of this Eredivisie season. Over the weekend, Peter Bosz's team had the opportunity to set a league record by achieving 18 consecutive wins from the start of the season. However, they played to a 1-1 draw against Utrecht, equalling their own record from the 1985/86 season with 17 consecutive wins. In the Round of 16, PSV defeated another top-tier team, Twente, with a score of 3-1. Throughout the season, PSV has suffered only one defeat, a 0-4 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters:

The last league game ended with a 2-1 victory for PSV.

Feyenoord has been unable to defeat PSV in five consecutive matches.

This season, PSV also defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the Dutch Super Cup.

In the entire history of their head-to-head encounters, Feyenoord has a slight advantage with 63 wins against PSV's 61.



Match Prediction - Feyenoord vs. PSV

PSV is the nominal favorite for the game. It is highly likely that Eindhoven's team will, at the very least, avoid defeat in regular time. Therefore, a draw or a victory for the Eredivisie leaders appears to be the most probable outcome.