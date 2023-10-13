Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the Euro 2024 qualification, a match between the national teams of the Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands is scheduled to take place. The match will be held in the city of Pilsen on Sunday, October 15th, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time.

Czech Republic

The national team has persistently struggled to qualify for the World Cup, but they have shown a commendable performance at the continental level. They have a silver medal from 1996 and have reached the quarter-finals on a couple of occasions, including the most recent tournament. Currently, under the guidance of Jaroslav Šilhavý, they are leading their group, and considering Poland's stumble, they appear to be the favorites.

Recently, the Czechs suffered a defeat against Albania, which means they can't afford any more mistakes. Their upcoming opponents will be Moldova and the Faroe Islands, where they must aim to secure maximum points.

Faroe Islands

The national team has confirmed their progress, primarily by ascending to Division C in the UEFA Nations League and solidifying their position at a higher level. However, in the customary qualifications, the ceiling of possibilities for this modest team typically revolves around competing for second-to-last place. In this qualification cycle, the Faroese team has already drawn with Moldova. Subsequently, they experienced losses, firmly placing them at the bottom of the group.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The Czechs have only lost two of their last 16 home matches.

The Faroe Islands have not won an away game for over three years, since September 2020 when they defeated Andorra.

The Czech Republic has achieved victory in all six previous encounters with the Faroe Islands, with a cumulative score of 15:0.

Prediction

The Czech Republic should comfortably secure victory in this match. Bookmakers believe they will do so with confidence. I find the odds on a Total Over 3 goals quite attractive, and that will be my bet.