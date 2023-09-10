Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 13, Estadio Monumental David Arellano (Santiago de Chile) will host the match of the 2nd round of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualification, in which Chile will compete with Colombia. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Chile



The national team was at its peak in the first half of the 2010s. For instance, there happened two trips to the World Championships in a row (moreover, it achieved the 1/8 final stage in both cases) and, being under different coaches, “La Roja” took the Copa America and defended the title in 2015-2016. Still, the Russian fans saw these Latin Americans only within the FIFA Confederations Cup – the team did not make it to the World Cup, which became quite a sensation. At the same time, the fact that even then there was only the 7th place and 19 points in 18 matches was rather not disappointing – it appeared in “the hole”, without finding a full-fledged replacement for the ageing leaders. Nevertheless, Berizzo gets another chance; however, he came only in the middle of the previous year. One way or another, there is no noticeable progress so far: Uruguay defeated “the Reds” in the home battle of the 1st round with a 3-1 score.

Colombia



The team was close to success in the fight to qualify for the World Championship. To tell the truth, it rather hoped not to catch up with Peru, but to disqualify Ecuador (ironically, Castillo, who played for the opponent, turned out to be Colombian). Still, James and the company were quite naturally left without a ticket to Qatar. Let’s see if the current mentor, the Argentinean specialist, Nestor Lorenzo, does better. “The Coffee Growers” played well in friendly matches, but they showed little in the official ones. At the same time, there was perhaps the simplest task of the entire cycle in the 1st round: the team hosted Venezuela. The opponent was able to do its best only during the first half, but lost with a 0-1 score in the end, without responding to the goal of Rafael Borre from Eintracht, who scored immediately after the break.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



There were 4 draws between the teams during regulation time. Still, the Colombians won with a 3-1 score at the home arena two years ago, in 2021.

Predictions



Bookmakers give only a minimal advantage to the guests. Still, the following battle is unlikely to be interesting and bright – thus, we expect that the team will record the final “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.64).

