On August 23, Estadio Hernando Siles (La Paz) will host the first leg of the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores, in which Bolivar will compete with Internacional. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Bolivar



The club is rightfully considered to be one of the flagships of Bolivian football. It is reasonable to mention that it is good not only at the inner arena, where the 30th title was already taken in the previous calendar year. “El Decano” reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2014, however, the club lost there. And now there is a chance to repeat the main success in the Copa Libertadores, reaching the 1/2 stage for the third time in its history (the previous cases were in 1986 and 2014). The wards of the Spanish specialist, Beñat San José, began to amaze from the very 1st round of the group stage, in which they won the battle against Palmeiras. As a result, they reached the play-offs, in which Atletico Paranaense was knocked out in a dramatic way. A 3-1 score at the home arena was followed by 2 conceded unanswered goals in Brazil; nevertheless, the team managed to leave the opponent overboard due to better penalty performance.

Internacional



The team is very curious because it was the champion of the country three times, but all those successes happened in the short interval of 1975-1979. Still, “the Colorado” won both the Copa Libertadores (twice) and the Copa Sudamericana already at the beginning of the current century. The previous season turned out to be quite good: Alan Patrick and the company became the vice-champions (by the way, another sharp decline has begun now and “the People’s Club” from Porto Alegre “hangs” at the bottom of the table). Thanks to that result it appeared in the main continental tournament, in which the team stayed undefeated at the group stage and knocked out the freshly minted champion of Argentina, River Plate, at the 1/8 level. The opponents exchanged victories with a 2-1 score, but the Brazilian club, which played at the home arena, was better than the giant from Buenos Aires in the penalty shoot-out.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams will play for the first time for the entire rich history.

Predictions



Bookmakers remember that the Bolivian club has got a trump card in the form of highlands on the native field, and Bolivar uses it well. We bet that the hosts will win in the following battle (odd: 1.82).

