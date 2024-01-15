Birmingham vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.52 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Birmingham will host Hull in the FA Cup replay. In the first game, the teams exchanged goals, but were unable to identify the strongest. Their second meeting will take place on January 16, 2024.

Birmingham

After the cup game, the team already managed to play in the Championship, where they drew 2:2 with Swansea City. In that confrontation, the score could have been higher, since the teams played virtually without a center field.

Birmingham have often conceded goals in recent matches. The team failed to keep a clean sheet in 5 of the last 6 meetings, conceding 12 goals.

In the standings, Birmingham is only in 20th place in the standings and is now fighting to maintain a residence permit in the Championship. So far this is working out, but it is not a fact that the team will not leave the championship at the end of the season.

Hull City

This team played in the last match in the Championship with Norwich City and was defeated, despite the fact that they had the advantage and struck almost 20 shots at the opponents’ goal.

Hull have conceded goals in their last 6 matches in a row, and the team have conceded 12 goals in total.

The Tigers are in ninth place in the standings and still have a good chance of finishing in the top six and competing for promotion to the elite division.

Prediction for the match Birmingham - Hull City

We expect an exchange of goals, but it is difficult to name a winner. Most likely, the match will end in a draw. I'll bet on both teams to score.