RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Birmingham vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Birmingham vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Birmingham vs Hull prediction
Birmingham Birmingham
FA Cup England Today, 14:45 Birmingham - Hull
Finished
2 : 1
England, Birmingham, St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
Hull Hull
Jay Stansfield
66’
Koji Miyoshi
90’
12’
Jason Eyenga-Lokilo
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Birmingham will host Hull in the FA Cup replay. In the first game, the teams exchanged goals, but were unable to identify the strongest. Their second meeting will take place on January 16, 2024.

Birmingham

After the cup game, the team already managed to play in the Championship, where they drew 2:2 with Swansea City. In that confrontation, the score could have been higher, since the teams played virtually without a center field.

Birmingham have often conceded goals in recent matches. The team failed to keep a clean sheet in 5 of the last 6 meetings, conceding 12 goals.

In the standings, Birmingham is only in 20th place in the standings and is now fighting to maintain a residence permit in the Championship. So far this is working out, but it is not a fact that the team will not leave the championship at the end of the season.

Hull City

This team played in the last match in the Championship with Norwich City and was defeated, despite the fact that they had the advantage and struck almost 20 shots at the opponents’ goal.

Hull have conceded goals in their last 6 matches in a row, and the team have conceded 12 goals in total.

The Tigers are in ninth place in the standings and still have a good chance of finishing in the top six and competing for promotion to the elite division.

Prediction for the match Birmingham - Hull City

We expect an exchange of goals, but it is difficult to name a winner. Most likely, the match will end in a draw. I'll bet on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024