Prediction on game Win Barracas Central Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 5, Claudio Fabian Tapia (Barracas) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Diego Maradona Cup (Copa de la Liga Profesional), in which Barracas Central will compete with Arsenal Sarandi. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Barracas Central



The club was able to debut in the top division of Argentina only in the previous calendar year. And it was quite good, for instance, “the Camioneros” finished the last draw of the Primera in the 17th position – the result is not bad for a beginner, because there are 28 participants in the division. It is important that the club managed to demonstrate stability – it even added in the game a little in the recent national championship: the team got 35 points, skipping experienced Newell’s Old Boys to the 14th place. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that there have been no victories since mid-July. Having ended playing in the Primera with a draw and a couple of defeats, the club did not win in the higher mentioned trophy either. First, Rondina Sergio’s wards did not respond to the only ball of Velez Sarsfield. And they were thrashed with a 5-1 score by River Plate a weekend ago.

Arsenal Sarandi



The team took both major national trophies in 2012-2013, becoming the national champion for the first time in its history and winning the Copa Argentina in the next draw. Still, then, “the Viaduct men” managed to be relegated to the second division of the country and return back in 2019. The previous seasons didn’t impress either: it finished the previous Primera in the 22nd position, moreover, the team, having got 22 points, closed the standings this summer. As for the Diego Maradona Cup, it all started with a home defeat to Instituto – Martinez scored the only goal in the middle of the first half. Still, then, losing with 0-1 and 1-2 scores, the team finally beat Argentinos Juniors on the native field. The segment from the 71st to the 78th minutes, when a pair of goals resulted in a strong-willed 3-2 victory, became a decisive one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous year, Barracas Central won both matches. Still, Arsenal, having a terrible statistics, ended the confrontation in a goalless draw in the current season.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the guests from Sarandi have no chance of getting the points in the following match. We recommend betting on the fact that “the Camioneros” will be able to win (odd: 1.93).

