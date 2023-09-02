RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023

Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023

Barracas Central
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina 04 sep 2023, 17:00 Barracas Central - Arsenal Sarandi
-
- : -
Argentina,
Arsenal Sarandi Arsenal Sarandi
Review Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barracas Central
Odds: 1.93

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 5, Claudio Fabian Tapia (Barracas) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Diego Maradona Cup (Copa de la Liga Profesional), in which Barracas Central will compete with Arsenal Sarandi. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Barracas Central


The club was able to debut in the top division of Argentina only in the previous calendar year. And it was quite good, for instance, “the Camioneros” finished the last draw of the Primera in the 17th position – the result is not bad for a beginner, because there are 28 participants in the division. It is important that the club managed to demonstrate stability – it even added in the game a little in the recent national championship: the team got 35 points, skipping experienced Newell’s Old Boys to the 14th place. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that there have been no victories since mid-July. Having ended playing in the Primera with a draw and a couple of defeats, the club did not win in the higher mentioned trophy either. First, Rondina Sergio’s wards did not respond to the only ball of Velez Sarsfield. And they were thrashed with a 5-1 score by River Plate a weekend ago.

Arsenal Sarandi


The team took both major national trophies in 2012-2013, becoming the national champion for the first time in its history and winning the Copa Argentina in the next draw. Still, then, “the Viaduct men” managed to be relegated to the second division of the country and return back in 2019. The previous seasons didn’t impress either: it finished the previous Primera in the 22nd position, moreover, the team, having got 22 points, closed the standings this summer. As for the Diego Maradona Cup, it all started with a home defeat to Instituto – Martinez scored the only goal in the middle of the first half. Still, then, losing with 0-1 and 1-2 scores, the team finally beat Argentinos Juniors on the native field. The segment from the 71st to the 78th minutes, when a pair of goals resulted in a strong-willed 3-2 victory, became a decisive one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous year, Barracas Central won both matches. Still, Arsenal, having a terrible statistics, ended the confrontation in a goalless draw in the current season.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the guests from Sarandi have no chance of getting the points in the following match. We recommend betting on the fact that “the Camioneros” will be able to win (odd: 1.93).

Prediction on game Win Barracas Central
Odds: 1.93

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Cruzeiro Odds: 1.64 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended Linebet
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Bahia vs Vasco da Gama prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Bahia Odds: 2.09 Vasco da Gama Bet now MelBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 America MG Odds: 1.7 Santos FC Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 MLS USA Today, 22:00 Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.77 Inter Miami CF Recommended Parimatch
Primera Division Paraguay 04 sep 2023, 19:00 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Odds: 1.61 Sportivo Ameliano Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:58 Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 years Football news Today, 15:27 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 14:58 VIDEO. Inter does not miss the third round in a row and leads Serie A Football news Today, 14:03 VIDEO. Leipzig has big win again Football news Today, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes Football news Today, 13:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 13:17 Sergio Ramos is considering several options to continue his career Football news Today, 12:25 Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place Football news Today, 11:05 Liverpool defeated Aston Villa Football news Today, 09:53 The match between Atletico and Sevilla was postponed due to a storm
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Vasco da Gama prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Union Santa Fe vs San Lorenzo prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023