RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bangkok United - Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Bangkok United - Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Bangkok United vs Yokohama F.Marinos prediction
Bangkok United Bangkok United
AFC Champions League 14 feb 2024, 07:00 Bangkok United - Yokohama F.Marinos
-
- : -
International,
Yokohama F.Marinos Yokohama F.Marinos
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the first round of the AFC Champions League playoffs will take place this Thursday at the Thammasat Stadium, where the local Bangkok United will face Yokohama F. Marinos. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Bangkok United

The "Angels of Bangkok" finished at the top of their group, amassing 13 points from six matches. They suffered a defeat only in the final round against Jeonbuk (2-3), when the fate of the first place was already decided. Heading into the AFC Champions League playoffs, Bangkok United secured an away victory of 2-1 in the Thai league against Muangthong United. This victory halted a string of three winless matches for the "Bangkok Angels." Currently, after 16 rounds, Bangkok United leads the league, with a 4-point lead over the nearest pursuer.

Yokohama F. Marinos

The club from Yokohama won their last match in the group stage. Hosting Shandong Taishan, the team managed by Harry Kewell secured a convincing 3-0 victory, thus topping the group. The Japanese league has not yet started, and Yokohama Marinos approach the start of the playoffs without proper match practice. It's worth noting that in the domestic league, the club from Yokohama finished in second place, trailing Kobe by a margin of seven points.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Previously, the teams played one friendly match in January 2017. The Japanese club secured an away victory with a score of 3-2.

Bangkok United - Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the Japanese team in this match, with odds of 1.83 for their victory. Betting on a straight win for the visitors, especially in their first official match this year, may not be the wisest choice. We suggest placing a bet on "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Milwaukee Bucks Odds: 1.75 Denver Nuggets Recommended MelBet
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.94 Golden State Warriors Bet now MelBet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.63 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now 1хБет
Macarthur FC vs Sabah prediction AFC Cup 13 feb 2024, 02:00 Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.75 Sabah Recommended MelBet
Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh prediction AFC Cup 13 feb 2024, 04:00 Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.68 Phnom Penh Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:36 Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Olympic Games News Today, 16:00 All women's basketball teams participating in the 2024 Olympics have been determined Football news Today, 15:32 Chelsea can still spend a significant amount on transfers without violating FFP rules Motorsport News Today, 15:00 Another team has unveiled its car for the 2024 season Football news Today, 14:43 Lazio wants to sign Bellingham Tennis news Today, 14:42 Iga Swiatek convincingly defeated her first opponent at the start of the major tournament in Doha Football news Today, 14:28 Napoli leader has undergone a medical examination at Inter Boxing News Today, 14:07 Canelo will issue an official statement regarding his career Tennis news Today, 13:57 VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter Football news Today, 13:14 He knocked over a tray of food. Barcelona director was very angry after the match with Granada
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Tennis 13 feb 2024 Ons Jabeur vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Norwich vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024