Bangkok United - Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

One of the fixtures in the first round of the AFC Champions League playoffs will take place this Thursday at the Thammasat Stadium, where the local Bangkok United will face Yokohama F. Marinos. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Bangkok United

The "Angels of Bangkok" finished at the top of their group, amassing 13 points from six matches. They suffered a defeat only in the final round against Jeonbuk (2-3), when the fate of the first place was already decided. Heading into the AFC Champions League playoffs, Bangkok United secured an away victory of 2-1 in the Thai league against Muangthong United. This victory halted a string of three winless matches for the "Bangkok Angels." Currently, after 16 rounds, Bangkok United leads the league, with a 4-point lead over the nearest pursuer.

Yokohama F. Marinos

The club from Yokohama won their last match in the group stage. Hosting Shandong Taishan, the team managed by Harry Kewell secured a convincing 3-0 victory, thus topping the group. The Japanese league has not yet started, and Yokohama Marinos approach the start of the playoffs without proper match practice. It's worth noting that in the domestic league, the club from Yokohama finished in second place, trailing Kobe by a margin of seven points.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Previously, the teams played one friendly match in January 2017. The Japanese club secured an away victory with a score of 3-2.

Bangkok United - Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the Japanese team in this match, with odds of 1.83 for their victory. Betting on a straight win for the visitors, especially in their first official match this year, may not be the wisest choice. We suggest placing a bet on "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.69.