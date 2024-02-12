Rangers vs Ross County prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 20th round of the Scottish Premiership will take place this Wednesday at the Ibrox arena in Glasgow, where the local Rangers will face Ross County. Here's the prediction for this match from our site's experts.

Rangers

Philippe Clement's team is contending for the Scottish Premiership title. After 24 matches, Rangers have amassed 58 points and have a game in hand. They trail Celtic, who are currently leading, by just three points, making the teams equal in terms of lost points. Last week, the "Gers" hosted Aberdeen in the Premiership and secured a 2-1 victory thanks to precise strikes from Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell. Following that, they had no trouble in the Scottish Cup against Ar United, winning 2-0. Overall, Rangers excel in Scotland when playing at their home stadium. In 12 matches, the "light blues" have clinched ten victories with only two defeats.

Ross County

The "Stags" languish at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table. Given their level of play, it is doubtful that Malky Mackay's team will manage to retain their place in the top flight. Midweek, Ross County traveled to Motherwell and suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat. This loss marks their third in the last four Scottish Premiership games. It's noteworthy that Ross County's last victory dates back to early December when Mackay's proteges defeated Motherwell 3-0 at home. Currently, Ross County sits second from the bottom of the table, with only 19 points from 23 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

In the first round, Rangers defeated Ross County in an away match with a score of 2-0.

This victory marked the fifth consecutive win for Rangers against this opponent.

In the last eight home matches, Rangers have beaten Ross County, conceding only five goals while scoring 25.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Considering Ross County's current form, it's doubtful not only that they will manage to secure any points, but even that they will score a goal at Ibrox. However, a rout is quite plausible, so our bet for this match is "Total over 3.0" with odds of 1.60.