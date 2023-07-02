Tottenham Hotspur buy Spain defender

The press service of the London “Tottenham” on the official website announced the redemption of the transfer of the defender of the Lisbon “Sporting” and the Spanish national team Pedro Porro.

The English club paid 40 million euros for the player. The Spaniard has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2028.

Porro, 23, played for Tottenham Hotspur on loan last season, made 17 appearances for the club, scored three goals and provided three assists. Previously, he played for Girona, Manchester City and Valladolid. He played two matches for the Spanish national team.