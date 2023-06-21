The Scottish team made its best-ever start in the Euro qualifiers

The Scottish national team is pleasantly surprising in the qualifying cycle for the European Championship 2024.

Yesterday, the Ospreys picked up their fourth win in a row, beating Georgia 2-0.

The start of the current qualifying for the European championships was the best in the history of Scottish qualifying campaigns.

Now Stephen Clark's charges are leading their group, 8 points ahead of their nearest rival.

The Scots will play their next match in Cyprus in September.