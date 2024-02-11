The Ivory Coast conceded their first goal in the AFCON finals

Ivory Coast and Nigeria are contesting the final match of the African Cup of Nations. The encounter takes place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

In the first half, the Nigerian team took the lead through the efforts of William Troost-Ekong, representing Greek club PAOK.

Notably, this is the first goal conceded by the Ivory Coast national team in the AFCON final.

The Elephants have reached the AFCON final four times in their history. On each occasion, the decisive match ended in a 0-0 draw, with the outcome determined by a penalty shootout.

The Ivory Coast national team, which is the host of the current African Cup of Nations, has emerged as the strongest on the continent twice in its history - in 1992 and 2015. On both occasions, the Ivorians defeated Ghana in the decisive match.